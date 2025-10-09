Future cities need future architects: Preparing students for climate-resilient design

Cities in India are already feeling the tangible impacts of climate change. In Chennai, typhoons have led to severe coastal erosion, washing away livelihoods and altering the very geography of the city.
And in Gurgaon, a city once seen as a symbol of modern urban development, now regularly drowns under its own weight due to inadequate drainage and unchecked construction over natural water bodies.
These are not merely isolated incidents but reflections of a deeper systemic crisis.
These and many more instances, makes climate resilience one of the most critical priorities for future cities.
At the heart of this transformation lies a question: are we preparing the next generation of architects to design cities that can adapt and thrive in a changing climate?
Traditionally, architects focused on form, aesthetics, and functionality. Today, their role extends far beyond buildings, they are shapers of ecosystems, communities, and urban resilience.
From designing flood-resistant housing and energy-efficient buildings to rethinking public spaces that can mitigate heat islands, architects are at the frontline of climate solutions. Future architects must therefore be equipped not just with technical design skills but also with the mindset to innovate for sustainability.
Climate-resilient design is not a niche anymore; it is a necessity. Students of architecture need to understand how buildings interact with the environment and anticipate future challenges.
This involves integrating principles of passive cooling, renewable energy use, water-sensitive urban design, and materials that reduce carbon footprints.
Beyond the classroom, it requires exposure to real-world projects where resilience is tested, whether in coastal towns vulnerable to flooding or urban sprawls grappling with air pollution.
To truly prepare students, architectural education must evolve. The curriculum needs to place sustainability and resilience at its core, not as electives or add-ons.
Interdisciplinary learning, where architecture students collaborate with urban planners, environmental scientists, and engineers, can foster holistic problem-solving.
Studios should encourage experimentation with green technologies, digital simulations for climate scenarios, and adaptive reuse of materials. Field exposure, internships, and research projects on climate-responsive design should become integral to training.
India’s rapid urban growth offers both opportunities and challenges. As Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities expand, the risk of repeating unsustainable urban models looms large.
Future architects have the responsibility to guide these cities toward resilient growth by embedding sustainability in housing, infrastructure, and public spaces. At the same time, they must think globally, drawing inspiration from international practices like net-zero buildings or sponge cities, while tailoring solutions to local contexts.
Preparing climate-resilient architects is also about nurturing values. Students must be encouraged to see themselves not only as designers but as guardians of future communities.
By fostering creativity, empathy, and responsibility, institutions can ensure that graduates are motivated to design for people and the planet, not just for profit.
The story is written by Dr Anand Achari, Principal, VES College of Architecture