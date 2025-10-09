Future cities need future architects: Preparing students for climate-resilient design

Cities in India are already feeling the tangible impacts of climate change. In Chennai, typhoons have led to severe coastal erosion, washing away livelihoods and altering the very geography of the city.

And in Gurgaon, a city once seen as a symbol of modern urban development, now regularly drowns under its own weight due to inadequate drainage and unchecked construction over natural water bodies.

These are not merely isolated incidents but reflections of a deeper systemic crisis.

These and many more instances, makes climate resilience one of the most critical priorities for future cities.

At the heart of this transformation lies a question: are we preparing the next generation of architects to design cities that can adapt and thrive in a changing climate?