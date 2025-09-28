Forests, the invisible pillars of our survival

This is not merely a conversation about conservation. It is a dialogue about life itself. Forests and wildlife are not separate from our lives — they are the invisible scaffolding that holds life, health, food, climate, and even innovation together.

A question of survival

“Why should we conserve wildlife?”— a question often met with casual agreement. Forests give us rain, clean air, and regulate climate — yes. But here’s a deeper question: Do forests bring rain, or does rain grow forests? It’s a beautiful puzzle, one that reflects the complex and reciprocal relationship between nature’s elements.

The Earth is over 4 billion years old. Life began around 3.5 billion years ago — not with humans, but with bacteria and unicellular organisms. Life evolved and persisted not because of dominance, but because of diversity. Diversity provides resilience, balance, and adaptability in nature. It is the web that binds nearly 10 million species, each playing a unique role.

Forests are not merely a collection of trees — they are living, breathing ecosystems. Every predator, prey, pollinator, decomposer, and scavenger participate in a vast interconnected system. This symphony of interdependence ensures that nothing is wasted and everything is renewed.

When we conserve wildlife, we are not saving a few animals. We are preserving the architecture of life itself.

Nature’s unseen laboratories

The next time you take a painkiller or an anti-cancer drug, pause and ask: Did this medicine begin in a forest?

You may be surprised. Quinine (anti-malarial) comes from the cinchona tree; Vincristine (for leukaemia) from the periwinkle plant, Taxol (cancer therapy) from the yew tree; Digoxin (heart failure) – from foxglove and Aspirin from willow bark

Over 25 per cent of modern medicines are derived from forest plants. Forests are nature’s oldest research centres, where “survival of the fittest” has played out for millennia. The traits we now harness — resistance, immunity, and biochemical precision — were perfected over millions of years. Protecting forests is not just about saving species; it is about safeguarding the intellectual property of nature.

A gene from the wild that saved India

In the 1960s, India faced chronic food shortages. The Green Revolution changed that — but it was not just technology or fertilisers. It was a tiny gene, DGWG, from a wild rice plant in China that enabled semi-dwarf rice to flourish without collapsing under its own weight.

Similarly, the Rht1 gene from wild wheat made wheat sturdier. Had that wild rice gone extinct, India's Green Revolution may never have taken off — and millions could have gone hungry. These genes were not made in a lab. They were products of nature’s evolutionary genius. Forests are the gene banks of the planet. They hold drought-resistant crops, pest-resistant wild relatives, and disease-fighting compounds waiting to be discovered. When we say “protect biodiversity,” we are actually saying: “Protect agriculture. Protect medicine. Protect the future.”

A lesson from nature: Zero waste

Human activities always produce waste. Whether industrial or agricultural, the by-products often exceed the capacity of natural systems to absorb them — resulting in pollution. But forests operate on a zero-waste model. What one organism discards, another consumes. Animals exhale CO₂; plants use it in photosynthesis. Animals excrete dung; it becomes manure. Fallen leaves decompose and nourish the soil.

This closed-loop cycle of reuse, regeneration, and balance is something mankind must learn from. If we align our industries and cities with these natural models, pollution would cease to be an inevitable consequence of growth. Industrial diversification, alongside the Industrial Revolution, is the only solution to pollution.

The original genetic libraries

Nature transfers genes within species through reproduction and mutation. But today, humans can transfer genes across species. For instance, Bt cotton and maize use bacterial genes to fight pests. GFP from jellyfish is inserted into lab animals for imaging. Human insulin is now produced in bacteria.

These breakthroughs are staggering. But they also depend heavily on the raw material stored in the wild. Forests are home to Wild crop relatives with climate resilience,

Microbes that thrive at extreme temperatures and medicinal plants yet to be studied The ethical use of biotechnology requires conservation. Without forests, our genetic libraries would close forever.

Karnataka’s reality: Only 4% for wildlife

Zoom in to Karnataka. Out of every 100 hectares, 20 hectares are forest of which Only 4 hectares are undisturbed wildlife habitat. And even within those, humans live. In reserves like Kali, BRT, Nagarahole, thousands of families still reside. Fifty years ago, these communities lived simply — without electricity, phones, or urban aspirations. But today, they want what every citizen wants: education, jobs, and progress. This brings us to a pivotal question: Can we balance aspirations with conservation?

Compassionate coexistence

Yes, we can—and must. With planned resettlements in the fringe of forests, livelihood support, we can secure spaces for both people and wildlife. We must aim for: Wild animals in wild spaces, communities with secure homes and dignified opportunities, zero-conflict zones through fencing, corridors, and cooperative governance

The forest is a living laboratory, a silent healer, a vault of genes and medicines, a guardian of our future. To conserve it is to protect ourselves. In an age of climate change, pandemics, and food insecurity, we must realise: Our fate is tied to the forest. Let us not wait for a crisis. Let us act with clarity, compassion, and commitment.

(Srinivasalu is the Principal Secretary, Ecology and Environment, Govt of Karnataka)