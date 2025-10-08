First FTA that aims to narrow the gender gap

Conversations about gender in government policies are never easy—and when they intersect with a country’s trade interests, the challenge becomes even greater.

India has taken an important step in advancing this dialogue by including a chapter on ‘Trade and gender equality’ in its Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the UK, signalling a shift towards a gender-responsive and inclusive trade regime.

This is the first time India has included a dedicated provision on gender in the context of a free trade agreement.