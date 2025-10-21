Deepfakes, doxxing and digital abuse

Technology is a double-edged sword in the context of violence against women and girls (VAWG).

The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) reported a 118.4 percent rise in online crimes between 2020 and 2024 against women under four major categories: online child sexual abuse and exploitation, gang rape and sexual abuse online content, sexually explicit acts, and sexually obscene material.

The National Crime Records Bureau says 14,409 cases were registered in 2022, only a fraction of the true scale of such crimes in India.

At the same time, technology-driven tools like NCRP have improved the collection of data and reporting of crimes, while the Sahyog Portal, with anonymous reporting, enables law enforcement to receive information from intermediaries.

Given the rapid transformation of technology facilitating new forms of VAWG—from virtual rape and AI-enabled deep fakes to dark web transactions—the key question emerges: Are India's existing laws and institutions responsive and robust enough to address these evolving threats effectively?