Award spats beyond ignoble Nobels

In the US president we have the rare phenomenon of a public figure not-so-subtly lobbying about him deserving the award, utterly unmindful of the understated elegance of some of its winners—including Bob Dylan, who faced criticism for not deserving the literature prize and then coolly refused to show up for the award ceremony.

On current reckoning, the Nobel’s monetary value is about 11 million Swedish Kronas, or a bit more than ₹10 crore.

A nouveau-riche denizen of the National Capital Region may snigger about the award being worth less than the prize of a fancy apartment in Gurugram, where a penthouse sold for `190 crore last year.

But it is what it is: something money can’t buy, even if you are the man who owns Trump Towers. “I’m not politicking for it,” Trump said when a peace agreement was signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“I have a lot of people that are.” He must have got lost somewhere in the yawning space between a peace broker and a real estate broker.

The awards season brings back memories of a pleasant summer afternoon at the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm, where I noted with awe the details of some of the most deserving winners and personal souvenirs bequeathed to the museum.

I stepped out to find a military band playing ABBA hits. It couldn’t get more Swedish. Not all find the mostly Swedish award (the peace prize is given by Norway) ennobling.

After all, Alfred Nobel instituted the awards in 1895 after inventing dynamite. Some explosive conversations are naturally in order.