Avoid engaging teachers on extended government tasks

The Karnataka government’s Socio-Economic and Educational survey in progress across the state has deprioritised education.

With 1.2 lakh government schoolteachers out in the field as enumerators, government schools have been shut till October 18 and students are on an extended mid-year vacation.

The survey, which began on September 22 and was to conclude on October 7, has remained incomplete, forcing the government to set a fresh deadline of October 20.

It means children will return to classes post Diwali, after a month-long break.

Only second-year pre-university teachers who are conducting exams are exempt from survey duty.

The census aims to cover 7 crore people in over 2 crore households across Karnataka.

Coverage ranges from 97 percent in some districts to just about 36 percent in Greater Bengaluru, which joined the survey only on October 4; 21,000 enumerators, including 6,700 teachers, are enlisted for the capital city.