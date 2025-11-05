Art as Meditation: How Sathya Raj reconnected with her creative soul

Art is often seen as an essential part of a fulfilled life because it fosters emotional well-being and personal growth.
Engaging with art, whether through creating, viewing, or performing helps people process complex emotions and understand themselves more deeply.
It also brings a sense of joy, wonder, and satisfaction.
Through art, people share stories, challenge norms, and find common ground in diversity.
This is what Sathya Raj has to say:
Art has always been a part of me, a quiet companion through every phase of life helping me find balance and peace. My artistic journey began at my school, Sacred Heart, Church Park, where I was fortunate to learn under my first teacher, the late Mrs. Rajamani.
Her gentle guidance introduced me to the joy of sketching and painting, and from then on, art became my space of calm and reflection—a form of meditation amidst life’s noise.
Despite my love for art, life led me down a different professional path, and I built a career in accounting and data analysis.
Yet, the creative spark never truly faded. Around the age of forty, I felt a deep urge to return to art—not as a hobby, but as a calling that reconnected me to my inner self.
To deepen my skills, I trained under my guru, artist AV Illango, whose encouragement reignited my imagination and confidence. His teaching opened new ways of seeing and expressing. Later, I also had the privilege of learning portraiture from Mr. Philip Sathyaraj, which helped me further understand human emotion and form.
Finally, I took a leap of faith and created my Instagram page, @Sathya_Soulart, to share my work with others.
What began as a simple space to post my paintings soon led to friends reaching out with appreciation and commissioned pieces.
Each post feels like a piece of my soul reaching out to the world, a reminder that it’s never too late to follow what truly brings you joy.