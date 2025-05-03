The story of Dr Anuj Pachhel: Medical doctor, YouTuber, winner at life

Around the same time, Anuj also discovered his love for creating content. He realized he could make a difference by simplifying complex medical concepts and presenting them to people in an easy-to-understand way. With that purpose in mind, he started his journey as a content creator. His goal was never fame — it was about sharing authentic, concise, and valuable information that could help others.

He made a promise to himself: no matter how busy life got, he would stay consistent. And he kept that promise by uploading a video every Sunday at 10 am, even during exam seasons. This consistency became his strength, and it helped him grow not just online, but as a person.

One of the most defining moments in his life came during his final year of MBBS. He was flying back to India from Switzerland, and everything seemed normal until a middle-aged woman on the flight started showing signs of illness. She complained of numbness in her limbs and had difficulty walking.

As the flight progressed, her condition worsened — she couldn’t swallow, and she lost the ability to move her arms and shoulders. The atmosphere turned tense. The cabin crew made an urgent announcement: “Is there a doctor onboard with us?”

There was no senior doctor on the flight. Despite being just a student, Anuj knew he had to act. He didn’t let fear or doubt stop him. With calmness and confidence, he approached the woman, spoke to her gently, monitored her condition, and stayed by her side throughout the journey. He gave her emotional support and reassured her as best as he could, knowing how scared she must have felt.

When they landed, she was rushed for medical attention, and later, it was confirmed that she had Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare but serious neurological disorder. Fortunately, she made a full recovery in three months. What touched Anuj deeply was that she remembered him and reached out later to thank him for the emotional strength he had offered her during those frightening hours in the air.

That moment reminded him that being a doctor is not only about treating illness — it’s also about showing kindness, empathy, and presence when someone needs it most.

During his internship, another experience left a deep impression on him. He was caring for a patient suffering from necrotizing fasciitis, a painful and dangerous condition. Every day, he would visit the patient, examine him, and offer medical care. What stood out to Anuj, however, was not just the medical side of things — it was the love and care the patient’s sister-in-law showed. She was always there, holding his hand, talking to him, and doing everything she could to comfort him.

Watching her devotion made Anuj realize something very important: in times of pain and uncertainty, what people need most is someone who truly cares for them. That kind of emotional support can often do more healing than medicine alone.

Recently, Dr Anuj Pachhel achieved another big milestone — he cleared NEET Postgrauate (PG) with a strong score and chose MD in Medicine. He felt a deep connection to internal medicine and knew it was his true calling. Many people started asking him how he managed to handle so much at once — college, exams, videos, clinical duties, and still stayed focused. His answer was simple: give your heart to whatever you do.

Whether you're happy or tired, confident or confused — keep moving forward. Even on days when you feel low or uncertain, just show up and do your best.