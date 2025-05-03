Decoding the story of Dr Cyriac Abby Philips AKA The Liver Doc

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips grew up in a house where medicine was a way of life. His father, Dr Philip Augustine, was a pioneer in gastroenterology in Kerala.

From a young age, Cyriac was surrounded by talks of diseases, treatments, and hospitals. Naturally, people expected him to follow the same path. But young Cyriac had different dreams. His heart was drawn towards storytelling, movies, and theatre. He wished to become a screenwriter or an actor.

Medicine, to him, felt like a burden.

However, like many kids of his generation, he was sent to a tough entrance coaching center. Hours of study, endless exams, and pressure finally pushed him into MBBS. Even though he started without passion, something changed during his MBBS years. He discovered a real love for internal medicine. He became fascinated by how the human body works and how diseases affect it.

Slowly, medicine started becoming not just a career but a calling.

On his father's advice, he chose to do his post-graduation in internal medicine from West Bengal. His father told him he would get to see a wide range of diseases there, which would make him a better doctor.

Moving to a new state, adapting to a different culture, and learning a new language was extremely difficult. But these challenges built his strength and made him more resilient. PG life was not easy — the workload was crushing and the responsibility overwhelming. But Dr Cyriac never gave up.