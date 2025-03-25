Harvard Business School's campus recruitment slump: Why Indian students still choose it

Harvard Business School (HBS) has consistently represented the pinnacle of business education, attracting students worldwide who aim to make their mark in global leadership. Despite a recent decline in campus recruitment over the past three years, there has been a surprising surge of 15-17% in the number of Indian students applying to HBS.

The question arises: Why does HBS still hold such an enduring appeal for Indian aspirants, and why does the US remain a preferred destination for business education?

The timeless appeal of the HBS brand

For Indian students, Harvard Business School (HBS) is more than just a prestigious institution, it's a global symbol of excellence and opportunity. While there has been a decline in campus recruitment over the past three years, HBS graduates still hold immense value in the global job market. The drop in campus recruitment does not necessarily reflect a decline in overall employment.

According to OPT (Optional Practical Training) statistics, many HBS graduates successfully secure jobs through the alumni community and extensive global connections.

Indian students recognise that an HBS degree is not just a gateway to immediate employment but a lifelong asset that commands respect across industries worldwide.

They are confident that the education, exposure, and network gained from HBS equip them to navigate a dynamic job market and secure fulfilling roles, even beyond traditional campus placements.

This resilience and long-term perspective make HBS a preferred choice for ambitious Indian students looking to build impactful global careers.

Expansive career opportunities beyond campus recruitment

Although campus recruitment at HBS has seen a dip, the institution's vast and influential alumni network offers extensive career pathways. Networking is vital in today's business world, and the HBS community spans multiple industries and countries.

Indian students are aware that the value of an HBS degree lies not only in immediate placements but also in the global connections that can open doors to career growth, entrepreneurial ventures, and leadership opportunities.

Thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem

Notably, the percentage of HBS MBA graduates without job offers three months post-graduation increased in 2024.

Notably, the percentage of HBS MBA graduates without job offers three months post-graduation increased in 2024, reflecting the broader economic uncertainty and shifts in global job markets.

However, this statistic does not fully capture the entrepreneurial spirit that HBS fosters among its students.

HBS is not just a gateway to corporate careers; it's a launchpad for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Harvard Innovation Lab (i-Lab) and various entrepreneurship programs encourage students to think beyond conventional career paths. Competitions like the New Venture Competition showcase startups founded by HBS students, many of whom choose to build their own businesses instead of seeking traditional employment.

This entrepreneurial ecosystem, combined with HBS's strong alumni network, provides a supportive environment for aspiring entrepreneurs. For Indian students who increasingly aspire to launch their own ventures or explore innovative career paths, HBS offers a unique blend of resources and mentorship that extends far beyond campus placements.

Navigating immigration challenges wito Optimism

While U.S. immigration policies may have tightened, the country still remains a top destination for Indian students. Many believe that the long-term benefits of studying in the US, a diverse, dynamic, and opportunity-rich environment, outweigh the uncertainties of temporary policy shifts. Students also consider global mobility, exploring opportunities in India, the UK, and other regions after completing their education in the US.

The resilience to adapt and the optimism for change keep Indian students committed to pursuing their dreams at HBS.

A risk worth taking

Pursuing an MBA at Harvard Business School (HBS) is a significant investment-both financially and emotionally. Yet, Indian students remain committed to this dream, recognising the long-term value that an HBS degree offers. The US continues to be a preferred destination for higher education, known for its world-class institutions, innovative culture, and vast professional networks.

For many, studying at HBS is not just about securing immediate employment; it's a transformative experience that shapes them as global leaders.

While there has been a decline in campus recruitment at HBS, it does not diminish the institution's reputation or the vast opportunities it offers. Many graduates secure positions through the extensive HBS alumni network, industry connections, and OPT (Optional Practical Training) pathways.

Additionally, some graduates choose to become self-employed, launching their own ventures and capitalising on the entrepreneurial spirit fostered at HBS. The drop in campus placements does not equate to a decline in the overall employability of HBS graduates.

For Indian students, the HBS experience is a lifelong asset that extends beyond the first job — it's about access to an influential network, gaining a global perspective, and the potential to make a meaningful impact in their careers.

(Abhijit Zaveri is the Founder and Director of Career Mosaic. Views expressed are his own.)