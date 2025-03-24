Challenges and solutions of student housing in the UK

Let's cut straight to the reasons...

1. High rental costs in major cities

One of the biggest challenges for Indian students is the high cost of renting in cities like London and Edinburgh. Private rental accommodations often include additional expenses like utility bills, internet charges, and council taxes. To combat this, students increasingly opt for accommodations in suburban areas with good transport links to universities, where rents are more affordable.

2. Limited availability of university-managed housing

University-managed housing remains a preferred choice for international students due to its affordability and convenience. However, limited availability often forces students to seek private rental options. To address this, universities are expanding their accommodation facilities and collaborating with private providers to secure dedicated housing options for international students.

3. Navigating Rental Agreements and Tenant Rights

Understanding rental agreements and tenant rights can confuse international students unfamiliar with the UK housing market. Some students have faced issues with unregulated landlords, hidden charges, or unfavourable lease terms. Universities and student unions now offer workshops and online resources to educate students about their rights, helping them make informed decisions when signing rental contracts.

Smart housing solutions: Students can expect to see innovative technology in their accommodations, including keyless entry, AI-powered maintenance systems, & more intelligent energy consumption, among other things.

Sustainable living options: Apart from conserving our planet, there are also other issues, such as energy and recycling, to be taken care of as more and more colleges are using energy-efficient buildings, recycling programs, and green spaces to help create sustainable living options.

Hybrid accommodation models: Hybrid models that include co-living, workspaces, and student residences are among the new trends universities are developing for students who want to live in shared living situations but enjoy flexibility.

(Shayon Das Verma is the Head Of Marketing India, SEA, MENA – VITA STUDENT. Views expressed are their own)