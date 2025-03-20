Finding student accommodation in the UK

For Indian students, the United Kingdom (UK) is the most popular location for obtaining a first-class education and a chance to experience the world.

The demand for student housing has witnessed a remarkable surge over recent years, which can be attributed to the increase in the number of Indian youths who prefer Britain for tertiary education.

Out of 93 UK-India partnership grants, 5,000 Indian students have taken advantage of them, strengthening the focus on education and employability, as indicated by the British Council.

Moreover, although the UK's net migration level is high at 728,000, Indian students still constitute a considerable part of this figure, as per a recent report by The Times.

This rise in the number of Indian students has put much pressure on universities and private housing providers, who are now compelled to be innovative in improving the quality of student housing.

Among the priorities, the three most important concerns are affordability, comfort, and the inclusion of a multicultural aspect.

The growing demand for student accommodation

Indian students moving to the UK tend to face many challenges, and getting the right accommodation is often one of the most critical aspects of their transition. There has been an increased demand for student housing that competed for spaces with university-owned and private housing real estate companies trying to meet international students' needs.

The next step is traditional university dormitories, private rental housing, and purpose-built student accommodations (PBSAs), all developed to offer a better living environment. As the cost of living increases, the question of affordability remains a major one for Indian students. Quick rate hikes in rents in cities like London, Manchester, and Birmingham have made looking for budget-friendly options a priority.

In return, most universities and private providers are introducing flexible pricing models, shared accommodations, and scholarship-backed housing schemes to help ease the financial burden.

The changing styles of accommodation in the UK convey an increasing understanding of the specific problems Indian students encounter when studying abroad.

Due to the growing demand, educational institutions and private providers are improving their student homes based on price, comfort, and cultural diversity.

Among the reasons that students must face high rents and short availabilities are the entry of PBSAs, the installation of co-living facilities, and the creation of cultural support systems that have helped improve the student living experience.

Since the UK is still in the first place as a choice for Indian students, the prospects for student housing are good, with the introduction of new technologies that will ensure the success and comfort of the transfer over to higher education abroad.

(Shayon Das Verma is the Head Of Marketing India, SEA, MENA – VITA STUDENT. Views expressed are their own)