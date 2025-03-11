Beyond US H-1B visa: Alternative career strategies

O-1 Visa (Individuals with Extraordinary Abilities)

The O-1 visa is designed for professionals who have demonstrated exceptional skills in science, technology, business, or the arts. With a processing time of two to three months and a high success rate of 80-90%, this visa is a viable option for those who can showcase outstanding achievements, such as national or international awards, media recognition, or significant industry contributions.

L-1 Visa (Intra-Company Transfers)

For employees working at multinational companies, the L-1 visa enables them to transfer to a US office. This visa has two categories:

L-1A (For Executives and Managers): Valid for up to seven years with an 85% approval rate .

L-1B (For Specialized Knowledge Workers): Valid for up to five years with a 60-70% approval rate.

Eligibility requires at least one year of employment with the company in a managerial or specialised role within the last three years.

Navigating the evolving job market

While the US continues to be a hub for education and career growth, Indian graduates must stay informed about evolving immigration policies and explore multiple career strategies.

Key steps to enhance job prospects:

Consulting immigration attorneys to stay updated on policy changes .

Maintaining employer sponsorship opportunities through networking and job applications.

Leveraging alumni networks to connect with Indian professionals working in US companies .

Attending employer-sponsored career fairs to increase visibility among recruiters.

Exploring global career options in countries with favorable work visa policies .

Actively networking — since the US job market heavily relies on connections. Engaging with professionals, learning from their experiences, and expanding networks can unlock new opportunities and insights.

By staying proactive and adaptable, Indian graduates can successfully navigate the evolving landscape of work in the US, securing meaningful career opportunities in their chosen fields.