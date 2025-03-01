What Indian students can expect from US immigration policies 

The United States has long been a top destination for Indian students seeking world-class higher education and career opportunities. The Open Doors report for the 2023-2024 academic year recorded a record-breaking 1.1 million international students studying in the US, marking a 7% increase from the previous year. These students contribute significantly to the US economy, adding over $50 billion and supporting both academic institutions and local communities.

As thousands of Indian students enroll in American universities each year, understanding the US immigration framework becomes crucial for their study, career, and potential residency. Keeping track of visa regulations and work permit policies is essential, as the US government frequently updates its immigration framework, which could impact academic and professional journeys.

The F-1 Visa: The key to studying in the US

The F-1 visa remains the primary entry route for Indian students pursuing full-time education in accredited US institutions. To obtain this visa, students must first secure admission to a US university, obtain I-20, and successfully complete a visa interview at the US consulate in India. With the increasing number of applicants, thorough preparation with well-organised documentation and confidence during the consular interview can significantly enhance the chances of a smooth and successful visa approval process.

In the 2023-2024 academic year, over 331,602 Indian students were studying in the US, making India the second-largest source of international students after China. To ensure a smooth transition, students are advised to apply for their visas well in advance and stay informed about processing timelines.

Career prospects: OPT and H-1B opportunities

For many Indian students, gaining practical industry experience after graduation is a key step toward enhancing their global career prospects. The Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme provides an opportunity to apply classroom knowledge in real-world settings, develop valuable professional skills, and build a strong international network.

In the 2023-2024 academic year, the number of Indian students participating in OPT grew by 41%, reaching 97,556 participants — reflecting its importance in preparing graduates for success in an increasingly competitive job market.

After gaining practical experience through OPT, some international graduates receive sponsorship from their employers to continue working in the US through the H-1B visa program. This visa allows US companies to hire highly skilled professionals, with nearly 7,80,000 applications submitted in 2023, highlighting strong industry demand.

Ongoing discussions on H-1B reform include proposals to prioritise graduates from US institutions, potentially creating more opportunities for Indian students to advance their careers in the US.

Policy developments and future considerations

The political climate often influences US immigration policies, and recent discussions have focused on:

Easing visa restrictions for highly skilled professionals to retain global talent.

Expanding green card availability to reduce the backlog affecting Indian applicants, currently over 1.2 million individuals.

Strengthening visa oversight to ensure compliance with academic and work regulations.

While student visa policies remain stable, it’s always beneficial for Indian students to stay informed about any potential updates. Regularly checking official sources like the US Department of State and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) ensures they are well-prepared and aware of the latest developments.

Preparing for a successful journey

Despite the evolving immigration landscape, the US continues to attract Indian students with its prestigious universities and promising career opportunities. Navigating visa and work policies effectively can ensure a smooth transition and a successful academic and professional experience. Staying informed, consulting university advisors, and seeking guidance from immigration experts can make all the difference in planning a rewarding educational journey in the US.

(Manisha Zaveri, Joint Managing Director at Career Mosaic. Views expressed are her own)