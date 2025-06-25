Communication, critical thinking, and adaptability must be at the core of Indian B-Schools

In a world shaped by automation, artificial intelligence, and relentless market volatility, the definition of a "job-ready" graduate is undergoing a fundamental shift. Employers are no longer just looking for analytical minds — they’re seeking professionals who have hands-on skills, can lead with clarity, think with depth, and adapt with agility.

Yet many Indian business schools remain anchored in a traditional education model that prioritises technical and theoretical excellence while treating human-centric skills as peripheral. The real challenge isn’t just employability — it’s building transformative leadership for a future that is anything but predictable.

To truly future-proof graduates, Indian B-schools must centre their learning philosophy on communication, critical thinking, and adaptability. These are not “soft skills.” They are the operating systems for decision-making, influence, and innovation in the modern workplace.