Even a rare autoimmune condition couldn't keep Dr Honey's spirits down

Her farewell had turned into fear as she came face-to-face with her reports. On her final day of college, she found herself walking into the clinic; not as a doctor, but as a patient. What happened next shifted her world.

Her doctor had gone through her family history, he looked at her scan and at her then, he cried. That’s when she knew something was deeply wrong.

The weeks that followed were a blur of hospital visits and emotional blows. Just one month later, her aunt succumbed to the same illness that ran in their bloodline.

Meanwhile, Honey’s own health deteriorated rapidly. Grief compounded confusion as doctors struggled to pinpoint a diagnosis. Eventually, at her father’s suggestion, tests for rheumatic disease were run.

The diagnosis came in: ANCA Vasculitis, a rare autoimmune condition that causes inflammation of blood vessels, and it had already ravaged both her kidneys.

With no time left to pause or process. Dialysis began immediately. What started as two cycles a week became three. Having been on it for almost 18 months she is waiting for her transplant.