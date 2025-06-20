"Pursuing CPA qualification has been one of the most transformative decisions in my career"

I was motivated to pursue the CPA Australia to break out of my comfort zone and advance my career, particularly with an eye on opportunities in Australia and ultimately, an opportunity to broaden my skills and global prospects.

The programme not only strengthened my technical foundation in finance but also changed how I approach business problems. It taught me to move beyond the numbers and understand the broader strategic context.

From CPA program, I developed key skills in strategic leadership, including managing project schedules, costs, and quality, as well as maintaining clear communication with stakeholders. The strategic finance helped me understand long-term business planning and decision-making.

The course helped my transition into a role as Project Controller at Hitachi Energy, where I manage complex projects. The skills I gained through CPA Australia programme have proven critical in delivering projects on time and within budget.

For aspiring CPA Australia candidates, my advice is to stay open-minded. The application-based exams require individuals to think beyond the subject and apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios, which is a significant advantage over purely technical exams memorising standards and rules.

Overall, the CPA journey was demanding but incredibly rewarding. It has elevated both my professional capabilities and global opportunities as the qualification is highly recognised and valued by international employers.

(This piece is written by Abishek Santhosh CPA (Australia). Views expressed are their own.)