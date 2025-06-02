Tourette syndrome, grandmother's death, nothing could stop Dr Saurabh Sethi from becoming a doctor

His path to becoming a doctor required years of commitment, effort, and mental strength. Dr Sethi earned the 6th rank in the highly competitive All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS) entrance exam in India. He then continued his medical training at some of the world’s most prestigious institutions, including Harvard and Stanford.

Today, he practices medicine in the San Francisco Bay Area, fulfilling his dream of delivering excellent and compassionate care to his patients.

One personal story that left a lasting mark on Dr Sethi’s heart was the passing of his grandmother due to cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and serious cancer of the bile duct. He shared a very close bond with her. Her strength, positivity, and spirit in the face of such adversity inspired him deeply.

This experience taught him how powerful empathy and human connection are in the world of medicine. In fact, it’s one of the main reasons he chose to specialize in Interventional Endoscopy — so he could help patients who need treatments like ERCP for bile duct and pancreatic conditions.