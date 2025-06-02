Tourette syndrome, grandmother's death, nothing could stop Dr Saurabh Sethi from becoming a doctor

If someone were to tell the life story of Dr Saurabh Sethi, one of the most powerful parts would be how music played a life-changing role for him. For Dr Sethi, music was much more than just a hobby — it became his emotional anchor. It helped him cope with Tourette syndrome, comforted him during the toughest times, and became a source of hope when life seemed to fall apart, especially after he witnessed a close family member attempt suicide.
Growing up wasn’t easy for Dr Sethi. He was often teased and ridiculed in school because of the tics caused by Tourette syndrome. While these experiences were painful, they taught him how to be resilient. They helped him understand the importance of staying true to himself and never giving up on his goals.
His path to becoming a doctor required years of commitment, effort, and mental strength. Dr Sethi earned the 6th rank in the highly competitive All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS) entrance exam in India. He then continued his medical training at some of the world’s most prestigious institutions, including Harvard and Stanford.
Today, he practices medicine in the San Francisco Bay Area, fulfilling his dream of delivering excellent and compassionate care to his patients.
One personal story that left a lasting mark on Dr Sethi’s heart was the passing of his grandmother due to cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and serious cancer of the bile duct. He shared a very close bond with her. Her strength, positivity, and spirit in the face of such adversity inspired him deeply.
This experience taught him how powerful empathy and human connection are in the world of medicine. In fact, it’s one of the main reasons he chose to specialize in Interventional Endoscopy — so he could help patients who need treatments like ERCP for bile duct and pancreatic conditions.
Among many unforgettable moments in medical school, one that stands out is the day he successfully performed a difficult surgery with the support of his mentors. That experience became a turning point for Dr. Sethi. It solidified his passion for medicine and gave him the motivation to keep improving and striving for excellence.
For those who are just starting out in the medical field, Dr. Saurabh Sethi offers heartfelt advice: Never lose sight of your purpose. Remember why you started. Let your passion for helping others guide you. Embrace every challenge as a chance to grow.
Stay compassionate, always listen to your patients, and never stop learning. Because in medicine, every patient and every experience teaches you something valuable.
(This article was curated by the content and digital team at Humans of Medicare: Siddhant Kashyap, Varuni Vats, Oshi Sharma and Aditi Gawit. Views expressed are their own)