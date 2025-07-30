Breaking myths about TOEFL: Debunking some common misconceptions

As education systems across the globe become more interconnected, the demand for standardised English language assessments has risen manifold.
The English language assessments are used by not just educational institutions, but also by employers, and immigration authorities to evaluate English language skills to ensure that incoming students integrate well within the communities of the destination country.
For over 60 years, TOEFL has been the most trusted and widely recognized English language test. 13000+ institutions across 160 countries accept TOEFL scores, the highest for any English language proficiency test.
Change is the only constant and TOEFL has gone through multiple enhancements to make it more amenable to the test takers while maintaining the fairness and validity of English language test.
In the context of Indian students, there is ever rising aspiration to study abroad in destinations such as the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and also emerging education hubs such as Ireland and Germany. Hence, the need for clear and accurate information about TOEFL has never been greater.
We shall try to clarify the most common myths surrounding TOEFL and provide students with a clearer understanding of why TOEFL remains one of the best gateways to academic and career success.
On the contrary, TOEFL is accepted by over 13,000 institutions worldwide, including 100% universities in Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, Ireland etc. It will be interesting to highlight that not just for higher education, TOEFL is also approved for work immigration to Australia, foreign-trained nurses planning to work in the USA, etc.
TOEFL evaluates practical English skills tailored to academic and professional environments, while not seeking native speaker perfection. The test focuses on substance over form by testing for expression instead of use of specific phrases or vocabulary. TOEFL is the only test that uses both AI and humans for scoring, resulting in extremely fair and valid scores eliminating any kind of bias.
There are many ways to interpret if TOEFL is easier than other tests.
Firstly, TOEFL is the only test that offers flexibility of test centre and home edition option to the test taker while all other tests offer only one option.
Secondly, TOEFL is the shortest amongst the 3 most widely taken English language test and takes less than 2 hours to complete.
Thirdly, TOEFL requires just one sitting to complete all 4 tasks while one of other test requires you to appear twice as you have to come back again for Speaking section.
Lastly, if you prepare well, any test will be easy. Hence, TOEFL is investing heavily to provide tools and resources to students to prepare well. These include AI-powered TOEFL TestReady platform that provides lot of practice material free of cost.
We have also launched the TOEFL Official Test Prep Book specially for Indian students and are providing the e-book free of cost.
While some universities for specific programs may not require a standardised English test score, there is a growing trend of scores being mandatory for student visa requirements. If you plan to study in Germany or Australia, it is mandatory to have scores of tests such as the TOEFL for the student visa application.
As per a recent ETS study, nearly 85% of TOEFL takers from India who submitted their test scores received their student visa, showcasing TOEFL’s validity during visa counselling.
If you are a graduate or post graduate student in an international university, your TOEFL speaking and/or writing score can help you get on-campus jobs such as Teaching Assistant, Research Assistant etc. Such opportunities not only help you cover your cost of living but also provide extremely relevant experience to you as an international student.
Being recognised throughout the world, TOEFL defines global standards and ensures access to leading universities. Over 90% of people who take the TOEFL test, are accepted into the first or second university of their choice, demonstrating its importance for future success.
TOEFL is much more than an exam; it is a comprehensive tool that validates English proficiency, supports global academic journeys, and opens doors to career opportunities across continents. Dispelling myths about TOEFL helps students and educators appreciate its evolving format, its reflection of real-world communication, and its unmatched global acceptance.