Breaking myths about TOEFL: Debunking some common misconceptions

As education systems across the globe become more interconnected, the demand for standardised English language assessments has risen manifold.

The English language assessments are used by not just educational institutions, but also by employers, and immigration authorities to evaluate English language skills to ensure that incoming students integrate well within the communities of the destination country.

For over 60 years, TOEFL has been the most trusted and widely recognized English language test. 13000+ institutions across 160 countries accept TOEFL scores, the highest for any English language proficiency test.

Change is the only constant and TOEFL has gone through multiple enhancements to make it more amenable to the test takers while maintaining the fairness and validity of English language test.

In the context of Indian students, there is ever rising aspiration to study abroad in destinations such as the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and also emerging education hubs such as Ireland and Germany. Hence, the need for clear and accurate information about TOEFL has never been greater.

We shall try to clarify the most common myths surrounding TOEFL and provide students with a clearer understanding of why TOEFL remains one of the best gateways to academic and career success.