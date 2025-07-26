Teacher education for the New India: A post-NEP 2020 scenario

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 promises to transform learning across the country, but the question is who do we trust to take it into our classrooms?

Teachers like Dhuniram represent the beating heart of this question and so we must revisit a more fundamental question: Who is a teacher in today's India?

According to Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) and the National Economic Survey 2024–25, India’s school system serves 24.8 crore students across 14.72 lakh schools with 98 lakh teachers.

Government schools educate 50% of students and employ 51% of teachers. But teachers are not a uniform group — their realities vary widely in terms of socio-economic background, job security, salary, and working conditions.

Even before entering classrooms, aspiring teachers’ journeys are shaped by market demands, financial pressures, and uneven access to quality education.

The image of teachers in India has long been shaped by power and purpose. From the revered Guru of ancient times to the colonial-era functionary trained to reproduce knowledge, the role of the teacher has swung between autonomy and control.

Post-independence, teachers were envisioned as key to building a democratic nation — but this hope was undercut by underfunded, disconnected teacher education institutions focused more on compliance than creativity.

So, teacher education gradually became a space of delivery rather than dialogue. We have always focused on — ‘how to teach’ — rather than engaging deeply with the what, why, or for whom of teaching.

Our teachers are offered a highly standardised curriculum, but this unified approach not only flattens the diversity but also limits the capacity of teachers to reflect, adapt, and innovate in response to their students’ needs.

NEP 2020 recognised this long-standing gap and called for the development of a four-year integrated programme. This was a significant step but structure alone cannot shift the soul of teacher education.

Because the real crisis lies not just in what we train teachers to do — but in how we view them in the first place. If we continue to imagine teachers merely as implementers of curriculum — rather than as thinkers, collaborators, co-creators, and caregivers — reforms will not travel beyond the policy.

Often, teachers enter the classroom with unresolved doubts, internalised hierarchies, and a lack of clarity about their own purpose because their education never allowed them the time to engage with critical questions.

And in India, where caste, gender, language, religion and poverty deeply influence learning, well-meaning pedagogy can still reinforce inequality if teachers are not encouraged to reflect critically on their own positionality and the context of their students.

Without reflection, even progressive methods can fail the most marginalised students. So we need to move beyond training teachers in methods to cultivate them as reflective practitioners.

So, what does a new imagination of teacher education look like?