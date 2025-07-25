Tips for writing an effective CV

What are the beneifts of writing an effective CV? It leaves a strong first impression for the recruiters and showcases your strengths and skills.
Dr Annapoorna Ravichander, Freelance Consultant, gives us a few tips on how to write an effective one
Ensure that the CV is not more than 2 pages (the remaining information can be used during personal interview
Customise the CV for each job to ensure that skills and achievements match the requirements
Keep the language simple, clear and maintain consistency (font type, tenses and so on)
Add a short paragraph at the beginning to capture your “story”
Add statistics if required (for example, publications, articles etc, events attended and organised)
Ensure that there are no spelling errors, if required ask someone who has the experience to proofread the same
Use white space effectively to avoid a cluttered look
Avoid overused clichés (example, “hardworking,” “go-getter")
Include a LinkedIn profile link (ensure it's updated)