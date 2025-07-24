It is that time of the year when students are looking for jobs or professionals are seeking to change jobs. So, what is that one thing that will help them get a job?
Developing and submitting an effective CV is the first and most important step. Before going into the details, it is important to understand the difference between a Curriculum Vitae (CV) and Biodata.
CV is derived from the Latin word meaning "course of life", while biodata is derived from biographical data. In India, research says that a CV is used for professional, academic applications, while biodata is used when applying for government and some private jobs.
Recipe for writing a winning CV/Biodata
Serves as a first great impression
Time for preparation: Focussed 3 hours
Ingredients
1 cup Expertise and experience
1 cup personal summary
2 cups relevant professional work experience
1 teaspoon of achievements (measurable with examples)
2 teaspoons of skills which match the Job Description
2 layers of relevant education and certifications
Garnish with publications (if any), volunteer work or projects handled
Method
Preheat your understanding
- Know the role you are applying for
- Read and understand the Job Description
Add your skills
- Summarise yourself who you are? What do you want to do/want to achieve? Do you have relevant experience?
Sauté your experience
- Adapt reverse chronological order
- Use action verbs (developed, organised etc) to highlight your experience
- Include achievements (you can use statistical data)
Add a dash of skills and keywords
- Include soft skills and technical skills
- Ensure that they match the Job Description
Add in Education and Certifications
- Include degrees, courses, and relevant training.
- Add dates and institutions.
- Remember to avoid jargons and over hyping
Garnish with Awards, publications, volunteer work, projects
- Taste the dish by proofreading and serve with zero error.
Benefits of writing an effective CV
Leaves a strong first impression for the recruiters
Showcases your strengths and skills
Narrates the story of your professional life
Can be quickly customised to suit a Job Description
Demonstrate professionalism
(Dr Annapoorna Ravichander is a freelance consultant. Views expressed are her own.)