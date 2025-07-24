Opinion

Recipe for writing a winning CV

A well-written CV ensures clarity, a compelling read, showcasing your achievements, experiences, knowledge and suitability for the job applied
It is that time of the year when students are looking for jobs or professionals are seeking to change jobs. So, what is that one thing that will help them get a job?

Developing and submitting an effective CV is the first and most important step. Before going into the details, it is important to understand the difference between a Curriculum Vitae (CV) and Biodata.

CV is derived from the Latin word meaning "course of life", while biodata is derived from biographical data. In India, research says that a CV is used for professional, academic applications, while biodata is used when applying for government and some private jobs.

Recipe for writing a winning CV/Biodata

  • Serves as a first great impression

  • Time for preparation: Focussed 3 hours

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Expertise and experience

  • 1 cup personal summary

  • 2 cups relevant professional work experience 

  • 1 teaspoon of achievements (measurable with examples)

  • 2 teaspoons of skills which match the Job Description

  • 2 layers of relevant education and certifications

  • Garnish with publications (if any), volunteer work or projects handled

Method

  1. Preheat your understanding

    - Know the role you are applying for

    - Read and understand the Job Description

  2. Add your skills

    - Summarise yourself who you are? What do you want to do/want to achieve? Do you have relevant experience?

  3. Sauté your experience

    - Adapt reverse chronological order

    - Use action verbs (developed, organised etc) to highlight your experience

    - Include achievements (you can use statistical data)

  4. Add a dash of skills and keywords

    - Include soft skills and technical skills

    - Ensure that they match the Job Description

  5. Add in Education and Certifications

    - Include degrees, courses, and relevant training.

    - Add dates and institutions.

    - Remember to avoid jargons and over hyping

  6. Garnish with Awards, publications, volunteer work, projects 

    - Taste the dish by proofreading and serve with zero error.

Benefits of writing an effective CV

  • Leaves a strong first impression for the recruiters

  • Showcases your strengths and skills

  • Narrates the story of your professional life

  • Can be quickly customised to suit a Job Description

  • Demonstrate professionalism 

(Dr Annapoorna Ravichander is a freelance consultant. Views expressed are her own.)

