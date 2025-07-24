It is that time of the year when students are looking for jobs or professionals are seeking to change jobs. So, what is that one thing that will help them get a job?

Developing and submitting an effective CV is the first and most important step. Before going into the details, it is important to understand the difference between a Curriculum Vitae (CV) and Biodata.

CV is derived from the Latin word meaning "course of life", while biodata is derived from biographical data. In India, research says that a CV is used for professional, academic applications, while biodata is used when applying for government and some private jobs.

Recipe for writing a winning CV/Biodata

Serves as a first great impression

Time for preparation: Focussed 3 hours

Ingredients

1 cup Expertise and experience

1 cup personal summary

2 cups relevant professional work experience

1 teaspoon of achievements (measurable with examples)

2 teaspoons of skills which match the Job Description

2 layers of relevant education and certifications

Garnish with publications (if any), volunteer work or projects handled

Method

Preheat your understanding - Know the role you are applying for - Read and understand the Job Description Add your skills - Summarise yourself who you are? What do you want to do/want to achieve? Do you have relevant experience? Sauté your experience - Adapt reverse chronological order - Use action verbs (developed, organised etc) to highlight your experience - Include achievements (you can use statistical data) Add a dash of skills and keywords - Include soft skills and technical skills - Ensure that they match the Job Description Add in Education and Certifications - Include degrees, courses, and relevant training. - Add dates and institutions. - Remember to avoid jargons and over hyping Garnish with Awards, publications, volunteer work, projects - Taste the dish by proofreading and serve with zero error.

Benefits of writing an effective CV

Leaves a strong first impression for the recruiters

Showcases your strengths and skills

Narrates the story of your professional life

Can be quickly customised to suit a Job Description

Demonstrate professionalism

(Dr Annapoorna Ravichander is a freelance consultant. Views expressed are her own.)