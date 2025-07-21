"I felt like I got a superpower certificate!"

Hi! I’m Sreshta Chandrra. I’m 10 years old and study in Year 5 at GEMS Metropole School in Dubai. And this year, something amazing happened—I became the youngest certified scuba diver in the UAE for 2025! I’m also officially the second youngest scuba diver in the world to get a PADI certification. I still can’t believe it sometimes!
I first heard about scuba diving a few years ago when I saw my dad watching a documentary about the ocean. There were divers swimming with turtles and sharks, and I remember thinking, “Wow! I want to do that too!” I told my dad right away and he smiled and said, “Let’s see.” From that moment, I couldn’t stop thinking about it.
But the real push came from my younger sister, Sloka. She’s 13 and also loves the ocean. When she said she was going to do a scuba diving course, I told her, “I want to do it with you!” We promised each other that we’d become dive buddies — and we did!
When I finally got into the water for my first dive, it felt… magical. At first, it was a bit strange breathing through the regulator. I had to remind myself not to use my nose! But once I saw all the bubbles and fish swimming around me, I forgot everything else. It was like stepping into another world — quiet, floaty, and full of wonder.
I did my training at Bermuda Diving Centre in Dubai during a holiday week. That way, I didn’t miss school and had enough time to rest between dives. The training was tough but super fun. One of the hardest things for me was taking off my mask underwater and putting it back on. The first time I tried, water went into my nose and I panicked a little. But my instructor was very calm, and he told me to try again. I did—and finally, I nailed it!
There were moments when I felt scared too. One time, I saw a big shadow underwater and thought it was a shark. I froze for a second… but then I realized it was just a rock . I remembered what my instructor told me — “Breathe slowly, stay calm.” That really helped. I just floated and breathed through my regulator until I felt okay again.
Now, safety comes naturally to me. I always check my gear, my tank, my regulator, everything. I never dive without my buddy and always give the “OK” sign before going down. And most important — I never hold my breath!
When I found out I had officially passed and got my PADI certification, I was jumping up and down! I felt so proud, like I had unlocked a secret superpower. I took blessings from my instructor, then ran straight to tell my sister and parents. I’ll never forget that feeling.
My parents were my biggest supporters through all of this. My dad kept cheering me on with “You can do it!” every morning, and my mom packed my diving bag and had snacks ready when I came back tired. My sister kept giving me high-fives and reminding me how brave I was. I don’t think I could’ve done it without them.
I’m really excited to explore more! I want to dive in the Red Sea someday, it has beautiful coral and maybe even sharks! I’m not scared of them like in the movies. They’re actually very calm and shy underwater. I want to see them up close (but safely, of course!).
If you’re reading this and thinking, “I want to try something new but I’m scared,” just remember, every big dream starts with a small step. I was scared too, but I kept learning and trying. And look where I am now!
Scuba diving has changed how I see the world. There’s a whole universe underwater waiting to be explored, and I’m just getting started.