"I felt like I got a superpower certificate!"

I first heard about scuba diving a few years ago when I saw my dad watching a documentary about the ocean. There were divers swimming with turtles and sharks, and I remember thinking, “Wow! I want to do that too!” I told my dad right away and he smiled and said, “Let’s see.” From that moment, I couldn’t stop thinking about it.

But the real push came from my younger sister, Sloka. She’s 13 and also loves the ocean. When she said she was going to do a scuba diving course, I told her, “I want to do it with you!” We promised each other that we’d become dive buddies — and we did!