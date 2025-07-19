Medicine showed him ‘what’ to heal, Civil Services answered the ‘how’

Between Holi celebrations in the hostel courtyard and late night conversations that stretched far beyond medicine, he carved out a life full of vibrant campus memories.

But even amidst the demanding routine of ward duties and case presentations, there was a question that lingered quietly in the background: Was this enough?

That question grew louder during his internship’s rural posting. A 24-hour shift, a patient’s quiet helplessness. It wasn’t the diagnosis that unsettled him, rather the feeling that even if the patient’s illness was treated, could he fix what the patient was returning to? That moment became a pivot towards something larger. Towards systems, policies and equity.

The civil services, once a distant thought, now offered a tangible way to reach people before they ever became patients. It offered a way to work upstream, to influence the very policies and structures that shape how and whether someone receives care at all.