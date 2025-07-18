Competency over content: The change Indian classrooms must make

Indian education has long been dominated by standardised testing and a focus on theoretical subject knowledge. Curriculums are frequently overloaded with information that students must memorise and recall for exams. Unfortunately, this pattern of learning encourages rote learning over practical skill development, with the primary objective shifting to simply passing exams. This approach only helps students memorise and perform well on annual exams leaving limited scope for developing skills like critical thinking, problem solving, and creativity.

With student mobility from India gaining momentum year on year, there is an immediate need to shift our education system to a more competency-driven approach, ensuring students are sufficiently prepared and experience a high acceptance rate while applying to foreign universities.

The current landscape: An overemphasis on content

In many Indian classrooms, education is synonymous with memorisation. The curriculum is structured to cover a broad range of subjects, often resulting in a disconnect between what is taught and how it is applied. The underlying assumption is that the more content students can memorise and recall, the more successful they will be.

Imagine a student who spends years mastering complex algorithms in a computer science program, only to realise after graduation that their true passion lies in graphic design. Their degree has equipped them with technical expertise, but the creative and design-thinking skills needed to succeed in the art world are not covered by their curriculum. They now face the challenge of shifting careers without starting from scratch, a costly and time-consuming process. This is the situation students face today, where often the gap between what is learned in school and the practical competency in the workplace only becomes apparent many years down the line. The problem in this instance is absolutely clear: education systems must do more to allow students to develop competences that are relevant and useful in the world at large.

NEP 2020 – A right move towards competency-based education

The solution to these challenges lies in a fundamental shift in how education is structured. Instead of focusing solely on content mastery, the educational system must place equal importance on competency development, preparing students with the skills they need to succeed in a complex, rapidly changing world.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a flexible, holistic education system that is consistent with the goal of developing real-world competencies. Transitioning to a competency-based approach offers numerous benefits for students. It is not about eliminating or downsizing content; rather, it is about reshaping the way content is delivered and assessed. It involves a shift from memorisation to mastery of core skills and the application of knowledge in real-world contexts.

In this system, students are not simply tested on their ability to recall facts but are assessed on how well they can use their knowledge to solve problems, collaborate with others, and think critically. This shift is crucial for preparing students to navigate the complexities of modern life.

Practical steps for implementing competency-based education

To move toward competency-based education, a few practical steps are necessary:

Curriculum redesign: Curriculum should be restructured to emphasise real-world applications and project-based learning. Curriculum such as WACE enable students to participate in hands-on learning experiences that simulate the challenges they will face in their careers.

Teacher training and support: Teachers should receive ongoing professional development in the methodologies used to teach teamwork, problem solving, and critical thinking. For example, WACE’s 150-hour training program equips the teachers with the necessary tools to create engaging, competency-focused lessons that they can utilise as part of their curriculum delivery process in the classrooms.

Utilising Technology: Technology can play an important role in enabling personalised learning. Online platforms can provide students with personalised resources, assessments, and learning activities that are tailored to their specific needs and abilities. Furthermore, technology can help track student progress in real time, revealing areas where additional assistance is required.

Collaboration with global frameworks: Schools can look to global educational frameworks such as WACE, which incorporate competency-based assessments and equips students with the skills they need to succeed in higher education and beyond.

These frameworks provide a well-proven international model for incorporating competencies into curriculum and assessment practices.

A competency-based approach represents a transformative opportunity to reshape Indian classrooms and prepare students for the future. While there are some challenges to implementing this model, the potential benefits far outweigh the disadvantages.

By taking this approach, we can help Indian students become not only better exam takers, but also creative, critical thinkers, and problem solvers who are ready to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

(Syed Sultan Ahmed is the Chairperson of The Association of International Schools of India (TAISI) & Advisor to WACE India on International Curriculum Integration. Views expressed are his own.)