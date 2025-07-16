WealthTech careers: Here's a new emerging frontier

India’s culture of saving has long been rooted in physical assets, such as gold, real estate, and fixed deposits, but a significant shift is underway.



Fuelled by global economic changes and seismic digital transformation, Indian investors, especially the emerging middle class and Gen Z professionals, are hungry for smarter, more rewarding financial opportunities. This growing investment appetite has given rise to WealthTech, a sector where financial expertise meets new-age technology.



Wealth technology, or Wealthtech, is an ecosystem of solutions, driven by technology, that help people manage, invest, and grow their wealth. The early and enthusiastic adoption of United Payments Interface (UPI) and digital wallets has been a litmus test proving India’s love for financial technology, but now Indians want to utilise this power to gain more returns.



Though still in its early stages, WealthTech is rapidly emerging as a promising avenue for investors and a bold new career frontier within the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance sector.



Emergence of new age Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) roles

When finance meets tech, it gives rise to new, dynamic roles that are no longer governed by age-old expectations. As the industry continues to grow, new roles emerge. Unlike traditional hiring, companies are creating hybrid profiles, where professionals are expected to be tech-savvy, without losing the human touch.



Think of robo-advisors who personalise your portfolio using algorithms or digital wealth consultants who plan investments using trends and behavioural data.



From investment analytics experts to fintech product designers, WealthTech is prioritising strategic financial thinking with technological innovation.



AI is here to guide, not replace

Today, the biggest demand of the wealthtech sector is hyper-personalisation. This need for diversified risk assessment and sophisticated advice makes human intervention paramount, but let’s not underestimate AI.



While humans can build trust and tailor strategies, machines can crunch data and assess risk. WealthTech will use the best of both worlds and create a unique blend that is data-driven and deeply human.



Professionals in this space will work with AI, not against it, offering personalisation at breakneck speed.



Rise of borderless careers

WealthTech companies operate across time zones. For young professionals, this opens doors to borderless roles that function remotely and create opportunities for global client management. Professionals get exposed to international financial ecosystems and develop cross-cultural competencies. This even enables companies to tap into global talent pools, offering a more competent and well-rounded workforce.



If done well, this approach will prove to be a game-changer in the penetration and adoption of wealthtech.



Becoming job-ready for WealthTech

The industry is evolving as we speak. Every day, we are observing new demands emerge, new roles being hired for, and new opportunities being created. This rapid pace of change means learning must keep pace with the market.



Wealthtech offers opportunities for students, finance professionals, and technologists.



One needs to understand finance, gain technical skills in data analytics, visualisation, programming, and project management. Many possible job roles exist, ranging from investment analysis to financial advisors to relationship managers, on the finance side.



On the tech side, roles such as data engineers, full-stack developers, or UI/UX designers exist.



One can also look at promising careers as a business analyst or wealthtech consultant, roles that require an understanding of both finance and tech.



The road ahead

As WealthTech grows, so does the need for talent that can think analytically, act ethically, and adapt constantly. The BFSI industry is not only about loans and balance sheets but also about code, creativity, and customer centricity. For students and young professionals looking to build future-proof careers, WealthTech offers a dynamic, meaningful, and high-growth plan.



(Dr Soumyadip Roy is an Associate Professor and In-Charge Director at Unext Manipal Academy of BFSI. Views expressed are their own.)