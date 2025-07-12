"I see failure like an ECG, flat lines mean death; ups and downs mean you’re alive": Dr Kishan Rao, Founder, The White Army

It was there where he found his true mettle. Far from home between unfamiliar syllables, the language barrier hit hard. With no knowledge of Bengali, he struggled to connect with patients. But in two months, he learned the language and went a step further.

He authored a Bengali medical guide for non-local doctors, a book that now exists in 12 regional languages and supports healthcare professionals across India. He also began to write; books that demystify surgery, decode clinical cases and make theory come alive.

Yet, medicine to him was never just science; it was society. He noticed food being wasted in college hostels while several slept starving on the streets. So he started Hope India, repacking untouched food for the homeless. This tiny act of empathy caused a ripple effect across many colleges.

Later, he founded The Empath Society with a group of compassionate like minded medicos for conducting free medical checkup and health awareness campaigns in slums, orphanages, old age homes, airports, military bases etc.

But his most impactful contribution came in with the birth of The White Army, a free online medical education platform that has transformed the way medicine is taught and learned in India.

What began with him just sharing interesting clinical signs in Whatsapp groups evolved into a nationwide ecosystem of webinars and case discussions. During the pandemic when learning stood still, he brought clinics to the phones.

Powered by top-tier faculty from across the country, The White Army has since reached and educated thousands of medical students regardless of their college or background.

Despite his numerous accolades, Dr Rao remains grounded. “I’ve failed more times than I can count. But I see failure like an ECG, flat lines mean death; ups and downs mean you’re alive,” he says.