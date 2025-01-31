Schools of today — who are they for?

The Right to Education Act (RTE), 2009, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as well as the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016 provide for inclusive education of disabled people.

However, in the two schools that I have taught in and the many students that I have encountered (I taught 200 students and interacted with more than 1,000), I met no students with physical disabilities or diagnosed mental and intellectual disabilities.

This got me to think about where these students were, and whether there was a fallacy in the policy or its administration.

While reading, I came across a very interesting distinction made by several scholars between “integration” and “inclusion” of disabled children in the education system. In simple words, the former tries to fit the student in the system while the latter tries to alter the system for the student.

While policies and laws state that “inclusion” needs to be prioritised, they do not explain how this must be done, leaving the administration to implement tokenistic programs that only integrate disabled students. Due to this, students prefer special schools which are more accessible to them as its designed keeping their needs in mind.

While this sounds like a solution, it’s only an addition to the problem. Siphoning off a segment of students to specific schools leads to segregation which translates into societal relations.

This works both ways — abled kids will not understand how to communicate with disabled kids and vice versa.

Additionally, it propagates the idea that there needs to be “more effort” that needs to be put into the education and work of disabled people and takes focus away from the fact that the society needs to be more inclusive to consider the needs of people who do not conform to the norm.