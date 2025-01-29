CPA Australia: "Programme boosted my confidence to pursue opportunities in India & abroad," says student

The integrated Bachelor of Commerce in Finance & Accountancy programme offered at Christ University, Bengaluru, with CPA Australia gave me a global view of accountancy. The CPA Australia’s full integration course attracted me, as it provides a solid career head start in comparison to my peers.

The curriculum balances theoretical knowledge and practical skills, covering essential topics such as audit, tax, and corporate accounting. It is tailored to address both global and national accounting requirements, making it highly relevant in today’s dynamic financial landscape. A standout feature is the opportunity to take CPA Program subjects during the final year.

This not only gives me the opportunity to become an Associate Member of CPA Australia but also equips me with practical skills for a career in accounting.

Beyond academics, the programme has instilled in me a strong foundation in accounting principles and boosted my confidence to pursue professional opportunities both in India and internationally. It has been a rewarding journey, and I am excited about the prospects that will open up.

For anyone passionate about accounting and finance, this programme is a step in the right direction.

(Tarun Narang, BCom F&A, is a student. Views expressed are his own.)