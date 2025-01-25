Dr Soumya and her journey of launching StudyMEDIC for MRCPI-OBG, MRCOG and other courses

Dr Soumya, a dedicated medical professional, has always been a high achiever. Although her initial goal wasn't to become a doctor, she embraced the path life laid out for her. She consistently excelled in her studies, securing scholarships and clearing challenging exams.

Her journey took an interesting turn when she pursued a career in Obstetrics and Gynecology (ObGyn), despite initially specialising in Anesthesia. Recognising her passion for ObGyn, she dedicated herself to further training, including international certifications and MRCOG preparation.

However, Dr Soumya faced a setback when she failed the MRCOG Step 3 exam. This experience, though challenging, provided valuable insights. She realised the importance of personalised guidance and support for aspiring medical professionals.

With her expertise and passion for teaching, she founded StudyMEDIC in 2016.

StudyMEDIC initially focused on MRCOG courses but has since expanded to offer a range of programmes, including MRCOG Part 1, Part 2, and MRCPI-OBGYN. The platform has gained global recognition, achieving the distinction of being the world's number one course provider for MRCPI-OBG and MRCOG courses.

Dr Soumya's vision for StudyMEDIC extends beyond traditional education. She believes in creating a platform that breaks down barriers to medical learning, making it accessible to students worldwide.

The launch of the StudyMEDIC Mobile App was a significant step in achieving this goal. Furthermore, StudyMEDIC's partnership with EFOG-EBCOG courses solidified its position as a leader in the medical education industry.

Dr Soumya's journey with StudyMEDIC has been a testament to her dedication and resilience. What began as an idea has blossomed into a globally recognised platform, earning numerous awards and accreditations.