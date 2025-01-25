Dr Soumya and her journey of launching StudyMEDIC for MRCPI-OBG, MRCOG and other courses

Dr Soumya, a dedicated medical professional, has always been a high achiever. Although her initial goal wasn't to become a doctor, she embraced the path life laid out for her. She consistently excelled in her studies, securing scholarships and clearing challenging exams.
Her journey took an interesting turn when she pursued a career in Obstetrics and Gynecology (ObGyn), despite initially specialising in Anesthesia. Recognising her passion for ObGyn, she dedicated herself to further training, including international certifications and MRCOG preparation.
However, Dr Soumya faced a setback when she failed the MRCOG Step 3 exam. This experience, though challenging, provided valuable insights. She realised the importance of personalised guidance and support for aspiring medical professionals.
With her expertise and passion for teaching, she founded StudyMEDIC in 2016.
StudyMEDIC initially focused on MRCOG courses but has since expanded to offer a range of programmes, including MRCOG Part 1, Part 2, and MRCPI-OBGYN. The platform has gained global recognition, achieving the distinction of being the world's number one course provider for MRCPI-OBG and MRCOG courses.
Dr Soumya's vision for StudyMEDIC extends beyond traditional education. She believes in creating a platform that breaks down barriers to medical learning, making it accessible to students worldwide.
The launch of the StudyMEDIC Mobile App was a significant step in achieving this goal. Furthermore, StudyMEDIC's partnership with EFOG-EBCOG courses solidified its position as a leader in the medical education industry.
Dr Soumya's journey with StudyMEDIC has been a testament to her dedication and resilience. What began as an idea has blossomed into a globally recognised platform, earning numerous awards and accreditations.
As an educator, Dr Soumya is driven by the stories of her students, each one a tale of grit and determination. She constantly strives to be a better teacher, seeking constructive feedback from her students to fuel her growth. Dr Soumya believes in empowering her students and encouraging them to believe in their own abilities.
Dr Soumya's journey has not been without its challenges. The loss of her father, a source of unwavering support, before her internship was a significant setback.
However, Dr Soumya has never let adversity define her. She has always looked inward for solutions, asking herself how she can improve and overcome obstacles. This resilience has been a key factor in the success of StudyMEDIC.
Through her work with StudyMEDIC, Dr Soumya has demonstrated the power of perseverance and the importance of continuous learning. Her platform has become a beacon of hope and inspiration for medical students worldwide, showing them that with dedication and a supportive community, they can achieve their dreams.
Dr Soumya's story is also a testament to the importance of self-belief and maintaining one's values. Coming from a lower-middle-class family, she had a strong desire for a comfortable life but never compromised her morals while building her business.
Her message to others is clear: Have unwavering belief in yourself, stick to your principles, and watch yourself achieve your dreams.
(This article was curated by the content and digital team at Humans of Medicare: Siddhant Kashyap, Aditi Gawit,Oshi Sharma, Rudrakshi and Shreya. Views expressed are their own.)