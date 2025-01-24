Lessons from Teach For India Fellowship: The student who taught a teacher how to listen beyond words

As I walked into the Teach For India (TFI) classroom at Government Primary School (GPS) NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, I was surprised to find that my students primarily spoke Telugu, with only three exceptions.

Among them was a little girl, short in stature and appearing malnourished, yet her bright smile revealed sparkling white teeth. Each day, as I began my class, she approached me, showing her pinky finger to indicate her need to use the restroom.

This frequently disrupted the flow of the lesson. After three months, feeling frustrated, I asked her why she couldn't use the bathroom before coming to school. She fell silent, but I noticed her disinterest in class; she often chose to draw instead of focusing on her studies.

As a conventional teacher, I tried various approaches, including speaking kindly, using Hindi and sign language, and even reprimanding her, yet nothing seemed effective. I eventually realised that her comprehension issues stemmed from her limited understanding of Hindi, leading to her disinterest in learning.

After seven months, I was surprised to hear her shouting in Hindi one day, fiercely defending her younger brother from a bully. In that moment, she transformed from a quiet girl into a tigress. I learned that she had known Hindi all along; she simply chose not to engage.

This taught me a valuable lesson: As a teacher, I had failed to encourage her to break free from her cocoon.