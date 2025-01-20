Here's why Dr Mitali Rathod is committed to women's welfare

Dr Mitali Rathod shared two profound experiences from her residency that shaped her perspective as a doctor and an advocate for social change.
During her PGY3 year, she faced a challenging case involving an aya at the hospital who had contracted hepatitis E after consuming contaminated food. The woman, who was in labour, and her baby were both in critical condition. The situation was dire, with the medical team forced to confront the possibility of having to save one life at the expense of the other.
Dr Mitali had to perform an emergency Cesarean surgery on the mother, and she delivered a baby boy and the mother was placed on a ventilator.
She vividly recalls the emotional toll of those sleepless nights, praying and hoping for a positive outcome. Through dedicated efforts, both the mother and child survived, albeit with minor complications.
This case left an indelible mark on her, underscoring the gravity of the medical profession and its impact on lives.
Another case that deeply influenced her was that of a 16-year-old girl who arrived at the hospital unaware that she was pregnant. Investigations revealed that the girl had been living with her maternal grandparents while her mother recovered from childbirth.
Tragically, she had been subjected to repeated abuse by a family member.
This heartbreaking incident reinforced Dr Rathod’s commitment to advocating for women’s welfare. It highlighted the urgent need for a robust support system — one that educates, empowers, and stands firmly against social injustices.
Alongside her medical practice, Dr Rathod has also embraced the role of a content creator, using social media to shed light on such pressing issues.
She spoke candidly about the challenges of building credibility in the influencer space while maintaining the trust and respect associated with her role as a doctor.
Despite the obstacles, she remains steadfast in her mission to create meaningful change. For her, the value of her work lies not in metrics or views but in the real-world impact it generates — helping even one person makes it all worthwhile.
She believes that having faith in your own abilities and holding onto a bit of hope can enable anyone to achieve remarkable feats!
