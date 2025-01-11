The journey of Dr Nikita Naredi, a compassionate reproductive medicine specialist

This is the journey of a compassionate reproductive medicine specialist, Dr Nikita Naredi, whose life experiences shaped her mission to support childless couples, especially women facing societal pressures.

It began with the heartbreaking stories of women threatened or ostracised due to infertility. Despite societal reluctance toward girls’ education in her hometown of Jamshedpur, her supportive parents encouraged her to pursue medicine. She excelled academically, graduating from Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, where her life was enriched by cherished memories and invaluable experiences.

Her initial disappointment at not becoming an instructor during her postgraduate days led her to discover her passion for reproductive medicine.

Over time, she witnessed the struggles and societal stigma faced by childless couples, inspiring her to advocate for women’s self-reliance and financial independence.