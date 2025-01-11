Climate Action: Lessons from the classroom to the coldest continent, Antarctica

Last week, on a cold winter evening I was served piping hot food — soft rotis, flavourful aloo ki sabzi (potato curry) and peas pulao. My tummy was full, but more than that my heart was bursting with joy as I was sharing this meal with my kids (students I taught) and was prepared by one of their mothers'.

Between 2011-2013, on my first job out of University, I became a Teach For India (TFI) Fellow teaching Class V and later Class VI students in Pune. More than 10 years since, I went back recently to see how my kids were doing. All grown up, and pursuing professional courses from colleges around the world to working at impressive jobs, they have come a long way.

As we sat around reminiscing their school days, I particularly wanted to know if they remember any of the lessons in sustainability I taught them — a topic in deeply passionate about.

Education and Environment are the two pillars of my life. All my growing up years, I've been inspired by my family to live consciously and in synch with nature. That thought process led to a strong foundation of me being committed to a life in environmental sustainability both personally and professionally.

Beyond my own self and through a few odd eco-clubs I was a part of over the years, it was at my TFI classroom that I could first engage with a larger group and perhaps influence a community to see the world through the lens of sustainability.

A decade since then, during our supper conversation last week, my kids recalled learning about waste segregation, waste management, avoiding single-use plastic and concepts of reduce-reuse-recycle. I am so glad that we together planted those early seeds of thought and action.

Climate change needs to be read with economy. As most of us are aware, the perils of climate change though least contributed by the marginalised or economically-weaker communities, effects them most adversely.

An unbearably hot summer where we have an air-conditioner in every room- well, many don’t even have a fan or a cooler to survive it.

On a beautiful monsoon day, when you post a picture from your window or balcony reading a book and sipping hot chocolate (I am guilty of doing it, too!), many might have a leaky roof and no dry place to even sleep.

The point is not so much as to sacrifice your creature comforts but to ensure your actions are not adversely affecting someone else, though you may not directly see the struggle.