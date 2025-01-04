Dr Nikita Nanwani: A journey of passion and academic excellence | How Medsynapse was born

Dr Nikita Nanwani, a passionate educator with a deep-seated love for teaching and learning, embodies the spirit of continuous growth and unwavering dedication. Her journey, marked by resilience and a strong support system, has culminated in a life dedicated to empowering students and simplifying complex medical concepts.

Dr Nanwani's academic journey began with a deep yearning for knowledge, instilled by her mother following the tragic loss of her father. This yearning, coupled with her mother's unwavering support and late-night study sessions, fuelled her pursuit of academic excellence.

Her remarkable achievement of securing 195/200 in the Pre-Medical Test (PMT) exam paved the way for her admission to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College (LTMMC) Mumbai, a pivotal moment that instilled in her a sense of confidence and self-reliance.