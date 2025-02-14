The revolving door of India's IT sector: Human and structural costs of sudden layoffs

For two and a half years, Vedika (name changed) waited. She was among hundreds of freshers who had secured a coveted placement at Infosys in 2022, a moment that should have marked the beginning of a promising career. Instead, she found herself caught in limbo, waiting for an onboarding date that kept getting pushed further away.

In October 2024, her patience was finally rewarded when she entered the company’s Mysuru campus, ready to begin training. Four months later, she was told to pack her bags and leave the premises within two hours.

Her alleged crime? Failing a set of internal assessments.

The fallout was brutal — professionally, and personally. Back home, her family reportedly began to doubt that she had ever truly secured a job. Her degree, her grades, and her placement were all questioned.

"I feel like they don’t trust me anymore," she said. "I waited two and a half years, and now I have nothing. I don’t know what to do next," Vedika added.

She is not alone.

The first week of February saw Infosys reportedly laying off close to 500 fresh recruits under similar circumstances. They were told they had not performed well enough in training assessments, despite many having already spent months within the company’s system. Their termination was swift, cold, and absolute.

Across India, similar stories are allegedly unfolding, raising urgent questions: What happens to freshers caught in the churn of corporate layoffs? Why do companies continue to hire in bulk when they seemingly lack long-term commitments to these recruits? And most importantly, what happens to those left behind? Both inside these firms and within the families that pinned their hopes on these jobs?