When a doctor asks herself, "Do I have the same strength that I ask of my patients?"

After completing her undergraduate and postgraduate medical education in Bhopal, Dr Priya began working as a lecturer at a government medical college. It was during this time that a short trip to CMC Vellore for an emergency obstetric course opened her eyes to new possibilities in reproductive medicine — IVF, laparoscopy, and even robotic surgeries.

That experience was so powerful that she decided she had to study further at CMC.

Several months later, she took a 36-hour train journey to Vellore to write a fellowship entrance exam. What made this even more challenging was that she had to rush back the very same day to be with her one-year-old son.

The very next day, she received a life-changing call from CMC — she had been selected!

Throughout her medical career, one moment stood out as especially meaningful. About five years ago, Dr Priya met a young woman who had undergone two failed IVF cycles. The woman was devastated.

Dr Priya gently encouraged her to try again, telling her she needed to find the strength and stamina to go on. But the woman, with tears in her eyes, said something that changed Dr Priya forever: “It is easy for you to say I need endurance; you’re not the one failing IVF.”