Dr Shivang got the same 24 hours that everybody has, but here's how he made the most of it

Dr Shivang believes that one of the biggest lessons life has taught him is to never settle for less and to never stop aiming higher. According to him, no matter what a person achieves, there is always more to dream of, more to do, and more to become. When it comes to chasing goals, he says, the sky is the limit.
But this mindset didn’t come to him overnight. Like most people, Dr Shivang’s journey was filled with ups and downs, success and failure, hope and regret.
One of the toughest moments in his life was when he couldn’t get a government seat in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG). It broke his heart. He knew deep down that he had the potential, but he hadn’t given his best effort at that time. That realization filled him with regret. But instead of staying stuck in guilt and disappointment, he chose to rise above it.
After joining MBBS in a private college, he made a promise to himself — that he would never take a single day for granted again. He started studying with full dedication and focus.
Within just a few weeks, he completed two whole volumes of BD Chaurasia in Anatomy and covered half of the physiology syllabus. He didn’t stop there. He kept pushing himself year after year, and eventually, all that hard work paid off when he secured a government college seat for his post-graduation. It was a moment of pride, but also one of humility. He had redeemed himself.
All along the way, people around him kept saying things like, “Being a doctor means giving up on your personal life,” or “You won’t have time for your hobbies or passions.”
But Dr Shivang refused to believe that. He strongly felt that everyone gets the same 24 hours, and it’s all about how you use them. He believed that with the right planning and discipline, a person can chase multiple dreams at once — and that’s exactly what he did.
Even during MBBS, Dr Shivang didn’t isolate himself from the fun parts of life. He loved hanging out with friends, enjoying college events, and making memories. But at the same time, he stayed deeply committed to his academics. He used his time wisely, always maintaining a balance between fun and studies. That mindset helped him become not only a skilled surgeon but also a passionate content creator.
His journey as a content creator started during one of the most challenging times — the COVID-19 pandemic, while he was still in residency. Balancing medical duties with content creation was never easy. There were days when he was physically and mentally drained.
Low engagement, harsh comments, and irregular schedules made it hard to stay consistent. But one thing kept him going — the fact that his content was helping people. Many of his viewers messaged him saying that his videos inspired them, guided them, and gave them hope. That encouragement was priceless and gave him the strength to keep creating even in the darkest times.
Being a surgeon has taught Dr Shivang the importance of valuing life. He has seen how uncertain and fragile life can be. Every patient, every surgery, every emergency reminded him that nothing in this world is permanent. That’s why he has learned to appreciate the little things — a cup of coffee, a call from a friend, a peaceful moment alone, or a walk with loved ones.
Being a content creator, on the other hand, has taught him to be brave — to take that leap of faith, to put himself out there, and to chase his passion fearlessly. And his family and friends? They’ve taught him the most beautiful lesson of all — that you can go faster alone, but if you want to go far, you need people by your side. Their love and support have been his strength in every phase of life.
Today, Dr Shivang continues to live by the same mantra — that anything is possible with the right mindset, that time is always enough if you use it wisely, and that you should never give up on your passions. His story is a beautiful reminder that even through failures and struggles, with consistency, faith, and heart, you can turn your life into something truly meaningful.
(This article was curated by the content and digital team at Humans of Medicare: Siddhant Kashyap, Kosha Bhuuskute, Aditi Gawit, Oshi Sharma and Shreya. Views expressed are their own)