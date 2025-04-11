Dr Shivang got the same 24 hours that everybody has, but here's how he made the most of it

Dr Shivang believes that one of the biggest lessons life has taught him is to never settle for less and to never stop aiming higher. According to him, no matter what a person achieves, there is always more to dream of, more to do, and more to become. When it comes to chasing goals, he says, the sky is the limit.

But this mindset didn’t come to him overnight. Like most people, Dr Shivang’s journey was filled with ups and downs, success and failure, hope and regret.

One of the toughest moments in his life was when he couldn’t get a government seat in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG). It broke his heart. He knew deep down that he had the potential, but he hadn’t given his best effort at that time. That realization filled him with regret. But instead of staying stuck in guilt and disappointment, he chose to rise above it.

After joining MBBS in a private college, he made a promise to himself — that he would never take a single day for granted again. He started studying with full dedication and focus.

Within just a few weeks, he completed two whole volumes of BD Chaurasia in Anatomy and covered half of the physiology syllabus. He didn’t stop there. He kept pushing himself year after year, and eventually, all that hard work paid off when he secured a government college seat for his post-graduation. It was a moment of pride, but also one of humility. He had redeemed himself.

All along the way, people around him kept saying things like, “Being a doctor means giving up on your personal life,” or “You won’t have time for your hobbies or passions.”

But Dr Shivang refused to believe that. He strongly felt that everyone gets the same 24 hours, and it’s all about how you use them. He believed that with the right planning and discipline, a person can chase multiple dreams at once — and that’s exactly what he did.

Even during MBBS, Dr Shivang didn’t isolate himself from the fun parts of life. He loved hanging out with friends, enjoying college events, and making memories. But at the same time, he stayed deeply committed to his academics. He used his time wisely, always maintaining a balance between fun and studies. That mindset helped him become not only a skilled surgeon but also a passionate content creator.