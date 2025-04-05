Whose land is it anyway? Tracing the HCU land conflict

A major controversy has erupted at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), popularly known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU), over the Telangana government's proposed auction of 400 acres of land adjacent to the campus.

While students had begun gathering around Mushroom Rock in protest earlier, the issue came into the spotlight on March 30, when the government deployed over 50 earthmovers and bulldozers to clear the land. The clearing continued late into the night.

In response, massive protests led by students and faculty quickly gained momentum and political traction.

After the government asserted that the land belongs to it and sought to go ahead with the proposed auction plan that is likely to generate 10,000-15,000 crores in revenue, the development vs destruction debate heated up with students citing a threat to the rich biodiversity of the campus.

The university's identity continues to be at stake as the State Government now seeks to revoke the auction plan to set up an eco-park and relocate the university. Here, we explore the historical and legal layers behind the controversy.

Tracing the roots: A history of land and contestation in HCU

The controversy surrounding land in HCU is not new.

In 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi granted 2,324 acres of land to the University of Hyderabad through a Gazette notification from the President, with the condition that the land be utilised exclusively for academic purposes.

Despite this, on January 13, 2004, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the then-Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, allotted 850 acres of university land to the private company, IMG Academies Bharata, for Rs. 8.25 crore to develop sports facilities.

However, this allotment was revoked by the succeeding CM, the late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, in the same year. He stated that IMG Academies Bharata had been deemed a fraudulent private enterprise and reiterated that the land should only be utilized for academic purposes.

This marked the beginning of a protracted legal battle when one of the shareholders of IMG Academies Bharata — Billy Rao, contested Dr YSR's ruling.

In March 2024, the high court (HC) ended the 21-year-long standoff and ruled in favour of the government, annulling IMGBA's claim to 850 acres of land. Further, the company appealed the HC's decision to the Supreme Court (SC), which dismissed their petition in May 2024, thereby upholding the lower court's ruling in favour of the Telangana government.

The legal terrain shifted dramatically in 2022 when the HC ruled that there was no legal record proving the 1975 land transfer to the carsity, setting a prelude to the ongoing sequence of events. It was upheld by the SC in 2024, reaffirming the state government's ownership of the land.

However, the present Telangana CM, Revanth Reddy, misinterpreted the verdict, claiming that the government could use the land for any purpose, disregarding the original academic intent.

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), in early March 2025, proposed to auction 400 acres of this land adjacent to HCU in Kancha Gachibowli for setting up a state-of-the-art Information Technology (IT) park and urban infrastructure.

Legal and political crossroads

With ambiguity in the court's ruling, students and environmentalists are now at loggerheads with the Revanth Reddy government, arguing that the proposed land is an ecologically sensitive zone sheltering over 455 species of flora and fauna.

The place is also known for its pre-historic heritage sites, such as Mushroom Rock.

Though the land grant issue has gained considerable political currency, the Congress and BRS are now at a faceoff, with the latter accusing the Revanth government of destroying the last of Hyderabad's 'green lungs'. However, Congress retorted that those who oppose the project have 'vested interests'.

The CM also made a similar statement that there are no deers or tigers in the area but a few cunning foxes who want to hinder its development. This sparked further outrage among students and faculty, who felt outrightly targeted by the remark.

They retorted with the caption "We are the Foxes, Our Den, Our Land, Our Rights" in the posters during the protests staged.

Earlier, KT Rama Rao, former deputy CM of Telangana and leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), also vocalised support for the students in protest.

Where does the university stand?

Amid the government claims that the university does not hold even a single inch of land, the government's claim that a survey was carried out to demarcate the area was denied by the HCU.

A press note released by the varsity stated, "The UoH wishes to clarify that no survey was conducted in July 2024 by the revenue authorities in the University campus to demarcate the 400 acres of land resumed by the State Government in 2006 from Ms IMG Academies Bharata Pvt.Ltd. The only action taken thus far has been a preliminary inspection of the land's topography. The University also denies the statement of the TGIIC in the press recently that it has agreed to such demarcation of the land. In fact, no demarcation of land has been done nor the University has been informed".

Court verdict

Currently, multiple petitions are under consideration at the HC. In a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed at HC, activists from the NGO–Vata Foundation call for the area to be designated as a national park under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Kalapala Babu Rao, a retired scientist, filed a petition challenging the land-clearing activities that have been in full swing in the contested land since last week.

Opposing the land allotment and contesting the police presence on campus, the students had also moved to the HC with a PIL.

The Telangana High Court ruled on April 2, 2025, that all development on the 400-acre property adjacent to UoH must stop immediately. The bench, which included Justice Renuka Yara and Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, was addressing the PILs filed by the Vata Foundation and the UoH students. The next hearing on the case is scheduled for April 7.

On April 3, the SC intervened to halt the felling of trees on the disputed land. A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih directed the Chief Secretary of Telangana to ensure that no further tree felling occurs until further notice.

It also reiterated that activities other than conservation efforts should not be encouraged in the area.

Following the SC directive, the State Government appointed a Committee comprising Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to consult with HCU executive committee, Joint Action Committee and civil society groups, student delegation and other stakeholders to resolve the deadlock and recommend a course of action.