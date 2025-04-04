“Do quality work, and rewards will follow”: Dr Mukesh Bhatia's principle that saw him through tough times

Dr Mukesh Bhatia has always lived by the principle, “Do quality work, and rewards will follow.”

Over the years, this belief has guided him in both his personal and professional life. He firmly believes that the greatest challenge a person faces is not competition with others but competition with themselves. The true struggle lies in breaking through one’s own limitations, pushing beyond comfort zones, and continuously evolving into a better version of oneself.

Growth is a constant process, and every experience, whether positive or negative, contributes to shaping an individual.

One of the most unforgettable experiences of his medical career took place during his early years of practice. He recalls coming across a young patient who needed medical attention. However, his family members were unwilling to proceed with the treatment due to financial constraints. Instead of seeking medical help, they had made up their minds to take him back home, possibly putting his health at serious risk.

Dr Bhatia, unable to ignore the situation, decided to step in. Without hesitation, he offered to cover the cost of the treatment himself. It was a decision driven purely by compassion and a sense of duty toward his patient.

Fortunately, the treatment was successful, and the young patient recovered fully. The sight of him regaining his health, smiling, and returning to a normal life was incredibly rewarding. Dr. Bhatia describes this moment as overwhelming and beyond what words can express. It was a reminder of why he had chosen medicine — to heal, to serve, and to make a difference in people’s lives.

This incident reinforced his belief that as a doctor, true fulfillment does not come from monetary rewards or recognition but from the impact one can make on another person’s life.

Reflecting on his journey, Dr Bhatia shares that his path was not always smooth. During his college days, he was an extremely shy student, often hesitant to speak up in class. One particular incident stands out in his memory. He had to give a case presentation in front of his classmates, but as he stood there, nervous and unprepared, he struggled to communicate his thoughts effectively.

Instead of being encouraging, his classmates laughed at him, making the experience even more humiliating.

For many, such an incident could have been discouraging enough to never attempt public speaking again. However, Dr Bhatia chose to see it as an opportunity to grow. Rather than letting embarrassment hold him back, he decided to work on his presentation skills.

He made it a point to participate more actively in class discussions and started presenting cases more frequently. He realized that mastery in any skill comes with practice, and he was determined to improve.

It was not an easy process. The initial attempts were difficult, and self-doubt crept in multiple times. But he remained persistent, learning from each experience and making small improvements along the way. After five to seven presentations, he started noticing a significant change in himself. His confidence grew, his articulation improved, and he became more comfortable speaking in front of an audience.

Eventually, what was once a weakness turned into one of his greatest strengths.

This experience taught him a valuable lesson — confidence is built through effort and resilience. No one is born perfect, and everyone faces setbacks at some point. But what truly matters is how one responds to those setbacks. Instead of fearing failure, one should embrace it as a stepping stone toward growth. Every mistake is an opportunity to learn, and every challenge is a chance to become stronger.