A campus, a home, a loss that feels personal: An alumna on watching HCU’s 400-acre destruction

The state government asks why students are protesting. “What do they have to do with this land? And this is nothing but mere political activism or agenda.” But as an alumna, I can answer that. This isn’t just land. This is where we grew, where we found ourselves, where we built a community.

Watching it being destroyed feels like a personal loss, even though most of the students aren’t even from Hyderabad or Telangana, one that words cannot fully capture.

As a journalist, I try to remain neutral. But speaking to my juniors, seeing even those who never engaged in activism now taking a stand, I wonder — if this were just politics, why would so many who usually remain silent feel compelled to fight? This is beyond politics. This is about a place that means something to all of us.

Universities like HCU were built to be intellectual refuges, spaces where students from across the country, across geographies, languages, and identities — could come together. They are meant to be spaces where ideas, not just people, found a home.

This destruction is not just about biodiversity loss; it’s about erasing the very ethos of public universities as spaces of autonomy, of thought, of possibility.

The fight to save HCU’s green spaces is not just about nostalgia. It is about the right to claim space — not in a legal sense, but in an existential one.

In a country where higher education is becoming increasingly privatised and inaccessible, universities like HCU remain one of the last few places where students, regardless of economic background, can exist without being reduced to mere consumers.

To destroy such spaces is to attack not just trees and lakes, but the very right of students to belong, to exist, to imagine futures beyond corporate skyscrapers and concrete jungles.

And yet, in all this despair, there is a glimmer of relief: the nation is finally paying attention. People who had never heard of HCU, who had no idea what Kancha Gachibowli was or what the 400-acre land auction meant, are now raising their voices. Those who had no connection to this university — who may have never set foot here — have watched the viral videos of deer running through the campus, have heard the sound of peacocks echoing through the trees, crying while their home was destroyed by the bleeders of the campus, and have felt something shift within them.