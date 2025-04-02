For Indian students aspiring to study in the US: Alternative financial aid options

Apart from scholarships, students can explore education loans, assistantships, and part-time work opportunities to support their studies in the US.

Education loans

There are various loan options available to support Indian students. Several Indian banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), and international lenders offer study-abroad loans to cover tuition, living expenses, and travel.

Banks such as Credila, SBI, BOI and international vendors like MPOWER Financing and Prodigy Finance provide unique benefits — no collateral, no cosigner, and competitive interest rates starting at 9.99%, with loan amounts of up to $100,000. These offerings are particularly valuable for students who may face financial barriers.

Career Mosaic supports students in navigating education loans by offering guidance on various options, including collateral, non-collateral, non-cosigner loans, and international loans. This assistance helps students make informed financial decisions, easing their path to studying abroad, by allowing students to check their eligibility within minutes, offering lower interest rates and discounts on processing fees.

With extensive partnerships and accessible services, these options help students secure the financial support they need to achieve their dream of studying abroad.

Assistantships and fellowships

Many US universities offer teaching, research, and graduate assistantships, providing students with opportunities to work alongside faculty members while receiving tuition waivers and/or stipends. These assistantships not only help reduce the financial burden of education but also offer valuable academic and professional experience.

Depending on the funding structure, assistantships can be fully or partially funded, where students may receive a full tuition waiver with a stipend, a partial tuition waiver with a stipend, or only a stipend without a tuition waiver. For example, the University of Massachusetts Lowell offers both partial and fully funded assistantships to eligible students, while institutions like Northeastern University and University of Missouri - Kansas City also provide assistantships that financially support students while enhancing their learning and research opportunities.

Part-time work

International students in the USA on an F-1 visa can work part-time for up to 20 hours per week on campus during the academic term, helping them manage living expenses while gaining valuable work experience. These jobs can be in cafeterias, libraries, gyms, local stores on campus, the admissions department, or as proctors, among other roles. Additionally, during summer and winter breaks, when students are not enrolled in full-time classes, they are allowed to work up to 40 hours per week, providing an opportunity to earn more.

Some universities also offer paid internships that contribute to tuition fees, offering further financial relief. However, it is crucial for students to adhere to visa restrictions to maintain their legal status and eligibility for future work opportunities in the US.