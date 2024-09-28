Swish & Flick: Curtain closes on Maggie Smith’s final 'Lumos'

As a devoted fan of both the Downton Abbey series and the Harry Potter franchise, the news of Dame Maggie Smith’s passing feels like the closing chapter in The Deathly Hallows, the last book of JK Rowling’s publishing phenomenon.

The way she wove magic on screen and in my heart with every flick of her wand as Professor McGonagall or every stern glance she gave as the Dowager Countess, she always had wit so sharp, it cuts through steel and an accent so posh, that it stays with you long after you leave the theatre.

Growing up, I was captivated, as we all were, by her ability to transform into the characters we so cherished. In the Philosopher’s Stone, I still remember Ron and Harry entering the Transfiguration class late, and being met by a slicing gaze that only the most loving yet steely grandmother could give. She was not just the formidable Transfiguration professor; she embodied wisdom, strength, and compassion.

McGonagall’s no-nonsense attitude and fierce loyalty reminded me that true strength lies in standing up for what is right. Her iconic line, “Hogwarts is our home,” resonated deeply, a reminder of the safety and magic of her world, that we all wanted to belong to.

Then there was the indomitable Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, a role that showcased Maggie Smith’s extraordinary range as an actress.

As I binged the six glorious seasons of Downton Abbey, I found myself eagerly anticipating her every scene, captivated by her razor-sharp wit and unapologetic candor.

Dame Maggie Smith, or simply, Mags, as we lovingly called her, played characters with a blend of elegance and humour that made her both formidable and utterly relatable. I can still hear her biting retorts and clever comebacks, delivered with impeccable timing, bringing laughter to a series steeped in drama and historical intrigue, reminding us that joy flourishes even in the most somber of circumstances.

In my world, as for the lives of hundreds of millions of Potterheads and Downtonites, Maggie Smith was more than an actress, more than an icon; she was a companion on our journey, a symbol of constancy, something we’d always known, from our early school sleepovers to our graduation parties. Her characters were trusted friends, whenever you needed her, she was there, good as new, guiding us through life’s challenges.

Whether it was McGonagall teaching me resilience or Violet Crawley reminding me of humour, each role left an indelible mark on my heart.

In every scene, every line delivered with grace, Dame Maggie Smith gifted us pieces of herself that we will always keep in our wizard hats. Or maybe for some of us literature nerds, it was her masterful renditions of Romeo & Juliet, As You Like It or Hamlet on the sold-out shows of the edges of West End.

So for it all, for the films, the shows, the theatre, thank you, Dame. You will always be a part of my story — a flicker of lumos maxima guiding me through the pages of life.

And, Professor, I promise to continue to swish and flick my wand in your honour. And will always be my protector, just like you protected Hogwarts.

Piertotum Locomotor!

(Tarun Tapan Bhuyan is a student of SAI International School. Views expressed are his own.)