"Passing FMGE opened a world of opportunities within Indian healthcare system": Dr Priyanka shares exam strategies
Qualifying for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) was a significant milestone in my professional development. After completing medical school abroad, I recognised the FMGE as a crucial step towards practising medicine in India.
I chose MIST as my primary source for FMGE preparation, which strengthened my basics and concepts. The high-quality teaching professionals at MIST ensured that my understanding of key topics was clear. However, I learned that it was essential to focus on high-yield areas to maximise my chances of success.
Preparing for the exam while attending online classes presented a few challenges due to potential distractions and the comfort of my surroundings. To overcome these obstacles, I developed a detailed study plan and adhered to it strictly.
I dedicated 8-12 hours daily to attending online classes and an additional one to two hours to solving practice questions. This commitment, combined with occasional breaks to spend time with family and friends, helped me maintain a healthy work-life balance during this crucial phase.
As the exam date approached, I supplemented my MIST preparation with free mock tests from Marrow, PrepLadder, and various Telegram channels. These additional resources boosted my confidence and allowed me to identify areas that required further attention.
I am grateful to DMSF and Kings Academy for providing free classes for select subjects, which proved invaluable for quick revision during the final stages of my preparation.
On exam day, I experienced a mix of nervousness and excitement. However, upon arriving at the testing centre, I focused on staying calm and reminding myself of the hard work I had put in to reach this point. While the first half of the exam went well, the second part presented a few challenges. Nonetheless, maintaining composure while solving the questions proved beneficial.
The wait for results was nerve-wracking, but when I saw that I had passed with a score of 188/300, it was a moment of immense joy and pride, shared by my family and myself.
Passing the FMGE not only validated my efforts but also opened a world of opportunities within the Indian healthcare system, marking the beginning of a fulfilling career as a doctor.
(Dr Ankam Lakshmi Satya Surya Priyanka from Davao Medical School Foundation, Philippines, passed the FMGE. Views expressed are her own.)