Dr Priyanka Pradhan cracked FMGE in her first attempt, then set her eyes on USMLE

I graduated from Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF), Philippines, in 2019. After completing medical school, I immediately prepared for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), guided by my seniors.

Thanks to the clinical knowledge and hands-on experience I gained at DMSF, along with proper coaching, I passed the FMGE on my first attempt.

Initially unsure of my next steps, I continued my internship, where I met a senior who had just completed the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) and was awaiting her residency match results. Observing her transformation into a more versatile physician inspired me to pursue the USMLE myself. Her journey motivated me to begin preparing for the exams, even though I knew the path would be long and challenging.

In 2021, I took Step 1, which had recently shifted to a pass/fail system. The transition made it important to focus on understanding core concepts rather than aiming for a high numerical score.

Initially, I struggled with finding the right resources and strategies, as I lacked proper guidance. However, after trial and error and reaching out to fellow students, I eventually found my rhythm.

I realised that sticking to essential resources like Boards and Beyond, First Aid, and UWorld, along with being consistent, was the key to success. While it took me longer due to the pandemic, I found that with the right preparation, the exam was very much doable.

USMLE exams are highly analytical, testing not just knowledge, but your ability to think and apply information quickly.

After Step 1, I began preparing for Step 2 CK while working.

Step 2 was a more enjoyable experience because of its clinical focus. The training I received during my clerkships and internship helped me connect well with the patient scenarios presented in the exam. I dedicated around five months to preparing for Step 2, balancing my studies with work commitments.

During this time, I also applied for a US visa, planning to gain US clinical experience (USCE) through rotations. This part of the journey was crucial, as US programmes emphasise familiarity with their healthcare system.

Finding rotations took a lot of research, as I reached out to hospitals directly and used agencies to help secure placements. I completed three to four rotations, which not only helped me understand the US medical system but also allowed me to build strong relationships with my preceptors.

Their letters of recommendation were instrumental in completing my residency application.

In 2023, after taking the Occupational English Test (OET) and passing Step 2 CK with a solid score, I received my Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) certification.

This was a significant milestone, making me eligible to apply for US residency programs.

One of the most important lessons I learned is the importance of starting early — ideally in the second year of medical school — and having a clear reason for pursuing the USMLE.

The journey is expensive, costing around $25,000-$30,000, so proper planning and commitment are essential. Communicating with seniors and seeking guidance whenever in doubt is crucial for success.

Now, I’m tutoring students, helping them avoid the mistakes I made and guiding them through their own USMLE journeys.

(Dr Priyanka Pradhan, Davao Medical School Foundation, Philippines, passed USMLE. Views expressed are her own.)