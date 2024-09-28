Cybersecurity engineers: Key defenders in digital threat landscape

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the threat of cyberattacks looms higher than ever. To combat this growing menace, a new breed of engineers is emerging: cybersecurity engineers.

With a blend of technical expertise and strategic thinking, these professionals are at the forefront of safeguarding digital infrastructure.

Cybersecurity engineering involves the design, implementation, and management of secure systems, networks, and applications. These engineers are responsible for identifying vulnerabilities, developing countermeasures, and protecting sensitive data from cyber threats.

Their role is crucial in ensuring the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of information.

“Cybersecurity engineers are the unsung heroes of the digital age,” says Rupesh Mittal, a leading cybersecurity expert.

“Their work is essential for protecting businesses, governments, and individuals from financial loss, reputational damage, and even national security breaches,” he added.

In recent years, a wave of data privacy and security regulations has emerged around the world. These regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the United States and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) in India, mandate that organisations implement strong security measures to protect personal data.

Thus, there is a need for cybersecurity professionals in the future.

Cybersecurity Engineer salary in Hyderabad ranges between Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 13.8 lakh with an average annual salary of ₹6.5 lakhs, says Ambition Box Reviews in a report.

The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving, with new threats emerging every day. This makes it a dynamic and challenging field for professionals. However, it also guarantees a future full of opportunities for those who can adapt and stay ahead of the curve.

(Rupesh Mittal, Director of Cyber Jagrithi Foundation is a cybersecurity expert. Views expressed are his own.)