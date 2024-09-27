Studying 8-10 hours daily, continuous review helped Dr Dinesh Subburaj bag AIR 2 in FMGE

Completing my MBBS at Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF) was an incredible journey. However, once I graduated, I quickly realised that the FMG Examination (FMGE) was the next significant challenge I had to overcome to practice medicine in India.

The enormity of this task was daunting, but my determination drove me through this pivotal stage of my career.

Returning home was overwhelming at first. While DMSF had provided me with a solid medical foundation, I understood that the FMGE required a specialised, high-yield study approach tailored to the Indian medical system.

This is where resources like Marrow and PrepLadder became essential in helping me bridge that gap and ultimately succeed in the exam.

Marrow served as my primary resource for developing a deep conceptual understanding, while PrepLadder allowed me to concentrate on high-yield topics and quick revisions. I opted to use both platforms together rather than choosing one over the other.

Preparing for the FMGE while readjusting to life back home was challenging. I had to juggle family commitments, distractions from being home, and the extensive syllabus required for the FMGE.

I soon recognised that without a strict routine, my preparation would be nearly impossible. Therefore, I took charge of my schedule by creating a structured study plan that balanced consistency with flexibility.

My goal was to study for eight to ten hours each day, allowing enough time to absorb the material, tackle multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and review any mistakes.

To stay motivated, I connected with other FMGE aspirants online, many of whom were also from Davao. We exchanged tips, resources, and even shared our frustrations, which made me feel less isolated during this challenging process.

As the exam date approached, my focus shifted from learning new content to revising what I had already covered. The last two months became dedicated to practicing MCQs, taking mock tests, and rapid revision.

Finally, it was time to face the FMGE. I arrived at the exam centre early, trying to calm my nerves by mentally reviewing my strategies: Read each question carefully, avoid rushing, and trust in my preparation.

The first half of the exam felt manageable. However, a few questions in the second half were tricky; yet, thanks to months of practice, I remained composed.

After completing the exam, I felt exhausted but relieved. It had been a rigorous experience, but I was confident that I had given it my all.

The weeks leading up to the results were tough. When they finally arrived and I discovered that I had achieved All-India Rank (AIR) 2, it became one of the most rewarding moments of my life.

All those months of hard work, sleepless nights, and self-doubt had finally paid off.

The FMGE was just one step in my journey but significantly bolstered my confidence as a doctor.

Now, as I look forward to the next phase of my medical career, I carry with me invaluable lessons from my time at Davao Medical School Foundation.

(Dr Dinesh Subburaj from Davao Medical School Foundation passed FMGE Examination. Views expressed are his own.)