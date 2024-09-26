Future of digital collaboration in education: Integrating Google Services with Smartboards

The demand for interactive whiteboards is rising as more and more educational institutions come to understand their advantages.

To help students with their tasks and learning, many professors also make use of Google's education suite, which consists of Google Classroom, Google Docs, and Google Sheets. Nevertheless, Google Mobile Services (GMS) was not previously available for interactive whiteboards or panels.

GMS gives Android handsets access to Google's widely used applications and APIs. When Google introduced EDLA certification in late 2022, that was altered.

What is EDLA certification?

To enable larger Android devices (with screens larger than 18 inches) to run Google apps and services natively, Google established the Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA) in late 2022.

Interactive flat-panel displays, interactive whiteboards, and slot-in PCs are some examples of these business gadgets.

Google apps can only be used on interactive displays without EDLA certification when a user is screen-mirroring from another device.

Teachers can have direct access to Google tools on the smart board with new EDLA-certified devices.

A device must fulfill strict Google requirements, such as pledging to release security upgrades as needed for the first two years of the product's life cycle, in order to receive EDLA certification.

Benefits of EDLA-Certified Devices

Interactive displays without EDLA certification can run Google apps only when a user is screen-mirroring from another device. With new EDLA-certified devices, educators gain direct access to Google tools on the smart board. Choosing an EDLA interactive panel for the classroom provides many benefits, including:

Improved Device Security: EDLA-certified devices automatically receive firmware and app updates along with antivirus scans. That’s because manufacturers must adhere to both Android and Google’s security requirements.

App Integration: When GMS is included as part of the panel’s standard set of tools, educators gain access to Google for Education directly from the device. For the many school districts that utilise Google Classroom, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Google Docs regularly, upgrading to an EDLA-certified interactive whiteboard makes it possible to use these tools in new and collaborative ways.

The EDLA model also allows those who use Microsoft tools to download Microsoft applications like Office 365 and Teams directly from the Play Store, just as they would from any Android tablet.

Device Flexibility: Instead of being restricted to a few built-in apps, EDLA-certified interactive whiteboards have access to the Google Play Store and the capacity to run many of the available apps. This means educators can download their favourite learning apps and show students how they work or use them for group work sessions without having to screen mirror from a separate device.

Better Accessibility: When schools already use Chromebooks and other Android-native devices, adopting an EDLA-certified interactive whiteboard in the classroom makes it even simpler for teachers to add multimedia directly to lesson plans. The compatibility with devices throughout the school’s technology ecosystem makes sharing ideas and resources with other educators easy.

Why GMS Access is Crucial

The widespread adoption of Google products by students and educators makes GMS integration with smartboards a natural fit. Existing familiarity with the interface ensures a smooth learning curve and maximises the benefits of these collaborative tools.

Moreover, GMS offers several advantages:

Cloud-Based Storage: Documents and resources are now accessible outside of traditional classroom settings. Teachers and students can access resources and work on projects at any time, from any location. As a result, learning becomes more individualised and students are free to complete projects at their own speed and go over material again if necessary.

Security and Scalability: Student data is protected by Google's strong security infrastructure. Furthermore, GMS's cloud-based architecture makes it simple to scale up or down to meet the demands of expanding institutions. Schools are no longer required to purchase pricey hardware or be concerned about data loss as a result of hardware malfunction.

Affordability: GMS provides schools and other educational organisations with a more affordable option when compared to proprietary software. This makes it a feasible choice for a greater variety of educational environments, ranging from well-funded establishments in metropolitan areas to underfunded schools in rural areas.

The Future of Learning

For school districts and classrooms, EDLA-certified devices provide numerous benefits, including familiar user interfaces, access to Google tools and search functions, and a gateway to thousands of potential learning resources via the Google Play Store.

This potent mix enables teachers to design dynamic and captivating learning experiences that encourage student collaboration and productivity. Consider a science experiment where students from all over the world may contribute data and observations in real-time, or a history lesson where students from many nations can work together on a virtual timeline of historical events.

There are several ways to promote a more interconnected and cooperative learning environment.

However, it is important to acknowledge that this approach is not without its challenges. Over 4.6 million interactive whiteboards and 10.4 million interactive flat panel displays are currently in use in K–12 classrooms globally.

But still, ensuring equitable access to technology and reliable internet connectivity remains a hurdle in many parts of the world. Additionally, some educators may require professional development to fully leverage the potential of these integrated tools.

Nevertheless, the potential benefits of GMS integration with smartboards are undeniable. As these challenges are addressed, this technology has the power to revolutionise the way we educate future generations.

(The author is the MD of BenQ India, a leading innovator of display solutions. Views expressed are his own)