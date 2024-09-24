BTech in Gaming Technology opens the doors to various career paths

Amidst the stereotypical fields available for students to pursue, BTech in Gaming Technology is emerging as a powerful catalyst, opening doors to a wide range of career paths and transforming industries like education, healthcare, animation and so on.

As gaming technology continues to progress, its applications are expanding into several fields, offering graduates a diverse range of career opportunities.

While a career as a developer, animator, designer and so on in the gaming industry is the most obvious career path for gaming technology graduates, the evolving technology reveals exciting opportunities. With the skills learned in the course, there are many ways in which the youth can transform their career into diverse industries.

1. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR): The skills learnt in gaming technology are highly relevant in the rapidly growing fields of AR and VR. Graduates can explore careers as AR/ VR Developers, where they can create applications for industries like healthcare, real estate, education and do on. These skills can bring about a revolution as they can be used to develop virtual simulations for training, immersive learning environments and even interactive customer experiences.

2. Education tech and game-based learning: With the increasing influence of technology on the education industry, there is an extended demand for game-based learning platforms. Freshers can develop educational games and interactive learning tools that can make education engaging and effective. This field combines technology and creativity and holds the potential to revolutionise the education system.

3. Simulations and training: Gaming technology plays a crucial role in developing simulations used for training in industries like defence, aviation, healthcare and so on. Students can work as simulation engineers where they can create realistic virtual environments. These skills can transform essential industries as they will help professionals practice critical skills in a safe and controlled setting.

4. Animation and films: With the increasing dependence on OTTs, the film industry nowadays is always looking for something new and out of the box to bring to their viewers. Amongst these, the industry is extensively relying on gaming technology for special effects, CGI and animation. One who is interested in creating interactive content can explore a career as an animator, VFX artist or even motion capture specialist and can work on movies, TV shows and other animated content.

(Parth Chadha is the Co-Founder and CEO of STAN, a streaming media company. Views expressed are his own.)