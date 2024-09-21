Students adore Dr Vandana Puri, her classes at Lady Hardinge Medical College always have full attendance

Dr Vandana Puri’s story begins in the small town of Pathankot, where not much was expected of her academically. Yet, even as a young girl, she harbored an inner drive to do something impactful.

"I always had this incessant desire to achieve something great," she recalls.

That ambition carried her far, securing a coveted MBBS seat at Christian Medical College (CMC) Coimbatore. Life seemed to be on a steady path until hardship struck during her medical school years. Her father was diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy and lost his job, leaving her family in the throes of financial struggles.

It was during this challenging time that Dr Puri met Shakti, her soulmate.

"His constant support kept me going every day," she says with a quiet sense of gratitude. It was a difficult period, but it only fueled her determination to push forward and make a difference.